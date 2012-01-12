-
January 25, 2012, Wednesday
Ramdev asks people to vote for BJP, CPI
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev today asked people to vote for BJP and CPI in the coming Assembly elections in five states and ...
-
January 24, 2012, Tuesday
Khanduri to be U'khand CM if BJP is voted back
BC Khanduri will remain the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand if the party is voted back to power as he possesses all the skills ...
-
January 23, 2012, Monday
And now, shoe hurled at Rahul Gandhi
A shoe was hurled towards Rahul Gandhi by a youth while he was addressing an election rally near here today, barely two days ...
-
January 21, 2012, Saturday
Sonia takes on BJP in Uttarakhand on graft issue
Taking on BJP on corruption issue, Sonia Gandhi today said the party was forced to change its chief minister in Uttarakhand ...
-
January 16, 2012, Monday
Star campaigners to hit poll scene in Uttarakhand
Notwithstanding the biting cold, political bigwigs and Bollywood stars are ready to hit the election scene in the run-up to ...
-
January 13, 2012, Friday
BJP claims it will retain power in Uttarakhand
The ruling BJP today claimed it will come back to power in the state with a decent majority cashing in on the clean image of its ...
-
January 13, 2012, Friday
BJP claims it will retain Uttarakhand
The ruling BJP today claimed it will come back to power in the state with a decent majority cashing in on the clean image of its ...
-
January 12, 2012, Thursday
In Uttarakhand, revolt in BJP more severe than Cong
In the run up to the January 30 assembly polls in Uttarakhand, both the ruling BJP and Congress have had their share of ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Uttarakhand