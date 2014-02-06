-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Auto Expo 2014 ends
The biennial event records 69 launches and unveilings, compared with 47 in the previous edition
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
Key trends that drive this year's motor show
Size-based tax structure has given rise to a unique category of compact sub-4-metre sedans & utility vehicles
February 08, 2014, Saturday
Nissan to launch small sedans
Nissan is the latest among many car manufacturers to have evinced interest in the sub-four metre space
February 08, 2014, Saturday
Maruti to launch 3 premium products
Sources said the SX4 S-Cross was likely to go on sale next year
February 08, 2014, Saturday
Hardships at home force commercial vehicles to go on a foreign trip
Officials say domestic revival in this segment more difficult, as it doesn't have to do with consumer sentiment
February 07, 2014, Friday
Auto brands log on to social networks to contemplate youth
Auto Expo's Facebook page has more than 43,000 fans
February 07, 2014, Friday
LPU students present 15 innovative vehicles at Auto Expo
The university is in discussions with a Fortune-50 company for design collaboration as well as future projects
February 07, 2014, Friday
Maruti Celerio to meet demand for auto gears
Model priced at Rs 3.9-4.96 lakh; company hopes to sell 10,000 units a month
February 07, 2014, Friday
A new product every year: C V Raman
Interview with ED (engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
February 07, 2014, Friday
A giant leap for the humble bicycle
What do NCP leader Supriya Sule, Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj and actors Salman Khan and John Abraham have in common? ...
February 07, 2014, Friday
Patel for stimulus for auto industry, cut in excise duty
Patel has written to the finance minister to cut excise duty on commercial vehicles from 12% to 8% immediately
February 07, 2014, Friday
We'll displace the Japanese: Stefan Pierer
Interview with president & CEO, KTM Sportmotorcycle AG
February 07, 2014, Friday
Auto expo 2014: Quick ride
The crowd on Day Two of Auto Expo 2014 took many exhibitors and the media by surprise
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Tatas, Samsung in tie-up for in-car infotainment
Passenger cars to be introduced with advanced technologies within 2015
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Superbike maker DSK Hyosung aims to surge sales by 40%
3 new bikes launched at Auto Expo
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Praful Patel anticipates growth in power sector will companies like BHEL, L&T
He said that slow down in the sector adversely affected BHEL's order book
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Toyota Kirloskar displays its first crossover 'Etios Cross'
The price would cost more than Etios Liva series
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Volvo to bargain with cost-effective methods for cheaper products
To keep options open for manufacturing more critical components in India
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Maruti launches 'Celerio' model priced upto Rs 4.96 lakh
Aimed at strengthening its position in the compact car segment, country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today ...
February 06, 2014, Thursday
BMW launches four new cars at Auto Expo 2014
BMW India presented the new generation of individual mobility by unveiling the BMW i8, the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW M6 ...
