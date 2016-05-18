-
October 07, 2016, Friday
UN aviation agency approves airline climate deal despite dissent
At an executive meeting earlier on Thursday, both Brazil and China voiced their support for the deal
-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Domestic airlines will operate 21% more flights in winter schedule
During this year's winter schedule, there will be 16,600 flights per week compared to 13,744 flights per week last winter
-
September 08, 2016, Thursday
Airlines spar over on-time performance
SpiceJet, Vistara make diffferent claims about punctuality, battle it out on social media
-
August 26, 2016, Friday
IndiGo seeks shareholder nod to up borrowing cap to Rs 20,000 cr
The current cap is Rs 15,000 cr
-
August 18, 2016, Thursday
AirAsia India to expand to 20 aircraft 'at the earliest'
Plans to add a seventh A320 jet to its fleet and bring Hyderabad into its network of destinations by September
-
August 18, 2016, Thursday
Jet Airways defers Boeing 787 induction
According to a source, the airline will start receiving the 787s from 2019
-
July 30, 2016, Saturday
HC asks SpiceJet to deposit Rs 579 cr
The court restrained SpiceJet from diluting its equity till the amount was deposited
-
July 29, 2016, Friday
Air Pegasus suspends ops for second day on the trot
Airline MD Shyson Thomas says funding issues with lessors resolved
-
July 28, 2016, Thursday
Vistara doubles market share, Jet sees steep fall
Domestic air traffic rose 20.81 per cent in June on the back of low fares and peak season demand
-
July 23, 2016, Saturday
Book Etihad's insane 1st-class apartments with miles
Business owners and corporate executives can rack up hundreds of thousands of points every year by putting business expenses on a ...
-
July 16, 2016, Saturday
Coimbatore-based LCC Air Carnival to start flying from July 18
First flight ticket fare Re 1, while for the first three months it will fly passengers for Rs 999
-
July 14, 2016, Thursday
Cancelling air ticket to not burn a big hole in your pocket
Revised norms will cap ticket cancellation charges and bar airlines form levying additional amount for refund process
-
July 13, 2016, Wednesday
GoAir readies foreign flight with IPO on mind
Airline wants to fly to West Asia, Southeast Asia
-
June 21, 2016, Tuesday
Low ticket prices help increase in air travel
Budget carrier IndiGo ferried the highest number of 33.37 lakh passengers during this period
-
June 10, 2016, Friday
No one will buy Air India, says Gajapathi Raju
Civil aviation minister says the airline cannot get public money for eternity
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
GoAir, IndiGo to induct Airbus A320neo planes
Qatar Airways cancels order of its first A320neo over unresolved engine issue
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
DGCA renews Juhu airport licence
The airport's licence had expired in February; renewed one issued with retrospective effect
-
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Rising fuel price, weak rupee to hurt airlines
Domestic jet fuel prices are up 7%, but are still 14% lower on a y-o-y basis
-
May 18, 2016, Wednesday
5/20: A rule that needs to be changed
If 5/20 rule had not existed for the past decade, some large airports in India could have emerged as regional hubs
-
May 18, 2016, Wednesday
IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Asia slash flight ticket prices to lure flyers, push sales
Jul-Sep is traditionally a lean season for air travel and discounts help airlines push up sales
