-
November 14, 2016, Monday
'It'd be great for exchange students to opt for placements here'
Jose Aldrich, Acting Dean, College of Business at Florida International University, on how a competitive educational environment ...
-
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
We allow international students to work so that they can support their studies: Grant McPherson
Interview with CEO, Education New Zealand
-
June 18, 2014, Wednesday
Indian varisities need to open up more: Phil Baty
Interview with Editor, Times Higher Education rankings
-
March 06, 2014, Thursday
Strong universities are essential to India's success: Phil Baty
No Indian higher education institute was featured in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2014, the second ...
-
January 26, 2014, Sunday
We cannot have so many regulators: B K Chaturvedi
B K Chaturvedi, member, Planning Commission, and former cabinet secretary had suggested a slew of measures for reforming the road ...
-
January 08, 2014, Wednesday
We fill a needed niche and we aim to keep it that way: Ambarish Datta
Interview with Managing Director, BSE Institute Ltd
-
December 25, 2013, Wednesday
Firms are ready to pay for talent... we want a more diverse mix in our intake: Vivek Sane
Interview with Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
-
December 04, 2013, Wednesday
We want the govt to recognise us and take us seriously: Ajit Rangnekar
Interview with Dean, Indian School of Business
-
October 09, 2013, Wednesday
We are comfortable with schools offering any curriculum: Michael O'Sullivan
Interview with Chief Executive, Cambridge International Examinations
-
May 01, 2013, Wednesday
We are capable of providing good projects for commercial use: Shlomo Nimrodi
Ramot, Israel-based Tel Aviv University (TAU)'s technology transfer company, and Tata Industries have signed a memorandum of ...
-
April 17, 2013, Wednesday
We expect Xavier varsity campus to be ready by Dec: Paul Fernandes
Interview with Director, XIM, Bhubaneswar
-
July 05, 2012, Thursday
Student's corner
It is a prudent move for a B-school to adopt IPRS to validate its placement data. This validation provides accuracy of ...
-
June 07, 2012, Thursday
We are closer to a resolution to our case with ICFAI: Ashvin P Vibhakar
Resolution of the six-year battle between the US-based Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute and the All India Council for ...
-
April 19, 2012, Thursday
We have a long-term vision: Shantanu Prakash
When Shantanu Prakash graduated from IIM Ahmedabad in 1988 and floated Educomp Solutions, entrepreneurship was a term largely ...
-
April 12, 2012, Thursday
We are focused on attracting only the best talent: Nikhil Sinha
Noida-based Shiv Nadar University (SNU), which began operations last August, recently joined hands with Babson College to offer ...
-
October 06, 2011, Thursday
Q&A: Prof Uday B Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad
Functioning from the premises of the Ordinance Factory in Medak, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, expects to move into ...
-
September 22, 2011, Thursday
Q&A: Gautam Puri, Vice Chairman-Co-founder, CL Educate Ltd
With several changes introduced in the pattern of conducting the CAT 2011, students across India are wondering whether the ...
-
August 11, 2011, Thursday
Q&A: Keshav Murugesh, Chairman, Students in Free Enterprise
With corporations across the globe in the race to enhance their shareholders value and also get involved in corporate social ...
-
July 28, 2011, Thursday
Q&A: N Ravichandran, Director, IIM, Indore
Barely two months after the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, got autonomy, it announced a new five-year integrated ...
-
July 28, 2011, Thursday
Student's corner
Diversity of opinions is one of the most important requirements for any B-school and it comes not only through varied work ...
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Specials » BEducation » Q & A