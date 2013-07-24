-
July 30, 2013, Tuesday
FM endorses models of Bhagwati and Sen
Chidambaram said the growth models should attack Narendra Modi government's performance in health care
July 27, 2013, Saturday
It is nonsense to say I am batting for Narendra Modi: Jagdish Bhagwati
Interview with Professor of Economics & Law, Columbia University
July 26, 2013, Friday
One cannot discuss policy differences without citing opponents' writings: Jagdish Bhagwati
A debate between two eminent Indian economists -- Jagdish Bhagwati and Amartya Sen -- has thrown up lively discussions as well as ...
July 26, 2013, Friday
Sen vs Bhagwati: Parallels from an earlier titanic clash
Can Bhagwati-Sen debate bring the same change as Hayek-Keynes duel in the US in 1932
July 26, 2013, Friday
Will not vote for Modi or Rahul, says Bhagwati
Noted economist says he wants all the progressive people, no matter which party they belong to'
July 25, 2013, Thursday
Bhagwati versus Sen: What's going on?
Both are liberal, neoclassical economists, who support deregulation and disapprove of existing subsidies
July 24, 2013, Wednesday
'I agree with Sen that lagging human development in India is a great shame'
Growth itself does reduce poverty as Bhagwati argues, but the extent to which it does so depends on societal inequality and on ...
