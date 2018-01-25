March 11, 2018, Sunday Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter Starting 2018, e-commerce giants are rolling the dice on the country's lucrative but fragmented grocery market to expand their ...

March 08, 2018, Thursday Are brand campaigns more tactical than strategic about Women's Day? Brands continue to be tactical, not strategic; fall prey to stereotypes in their efforts to align with the cause of women around ...

March 05, 2018, Monday J W Marriott bets on food, weddings and uses data to craft Indian identity In India we need to position F&B extremely well. It is a huge talking point and it is one of the brand's pillars, said Neeraj ...

March 05, 2018, Monday Horlicks widens its brand appeal with new ad campaign 'Fearless Kota' The market leader looks to expand its footprint with more targeted advertising and a broader portfolio of products, hopes to beat ...

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Mahindra, Sterling reinvent brands to counter competition from homestay Two major holiday timeshare brands reposition themselves to counter growing competition from homestay, vacation rentals platforms

February 26, 2018, Monday Is Tiger Balm set for a big leap in India with Alkem as its rider? Legacy brand, Tiger Balm, is overhauling its image and positioning in a new alliance with the pharmaceutical major

February 22, 2018, Thursday Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio, Yamaha eye a bigger share of the growing two-wheeler market with a slew of launches in the ...

February 21, 2018, Wednesday Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media IGI Airport is on the global top 5 and the first among Asian airports on social media, marking a shift in the way public spaces ...

February 18, 2018, Sunday Financial conditions deteriorate in Jan-Mar, says CII-IBA index The CII-IBA Financial Conditions Index stood at 53.2 for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017-18 as against 65.3 in the ...

February 18, 2018, Sunday Virat Kohli, Priyanka and others caught in the PNB fraud case crossfire The ensuing blame game could sully reputations and fracture an already fragile relationship between brands and endorsers

February 15, 2018, Thursday Singapore's luxury tea boutique chain TWG debuts in Indian market TWG looks to build its brand in a nation of tea drinkers

February 12, 2018, Monday How businesses are converting data to actual customer engagement Customer engagement isn't always about what she browses. Just because one has looked up an article about stress relief doesn't ...

February 11, 2018, Sunday Brands talk sustainability but stumble at the course Consumers are more vocal about environment-friendly packaging and products but in India, it is still a premium play for brands

February 08, 2018, Thursday What marketers can do to unlock India's booming 'rurban' potential A just-released study by Nielsen shows how only a third of the country's 600,000 villages account for the bulk of rural ...

February 05, 2018, Monday Airlines focus on customer grievances, image revamp even as traffic doubles Under fire from policymakers and fliers, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara are getting their wheels upon consumer awareness and ...

January 29, 2018, Monday Brands for every palate: How millennials are driving the dining culture A new breed of restaurant entrepreneurs bets on experiential dining to build differentiated brands in a cluttered and ...