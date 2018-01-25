-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Toll-operate-transfer success unlikely to shadow M&As in the road sector
May help set valuation benchmarks
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba get ready to slug it out over bread and butter
Starting 2018, e-commerce giants are rolling the dice on the country's lucrative but fragmented grocery market to expand their ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Are brand campaigns more tactical than strategic about Women's Day?
Brands continue to be tactical, not strategic; fall prey to stereotypes in their efforts to align with the cause of women around ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
J W Marriott bets on food, weddings and uses data to craft Indian identity
In India we need to position F&B extremely well. It is a huge talking point and it is one of the brand's pillars, said Neeraj ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Horlicks widens its brand appeal with new ad campaign 'Fearless Kota'
The market leader looks to expand its footprint with more targeted advertising and a broader portfolio of products, hopes to beat ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Mahindra, Sterling reinvent brands to counter competition from homestay
Two major holiday timeshare brands reposition themselves to counter growing competition from homestay, vacation rentals platforms
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Is Tiger Balm set for a big leap in India with Alkem as its rider?
Legacy brand, Tiger Balm, is overhauling its image and positioning in a new alliance with the pharmaceutical major
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: India is far away from being a cashless economy, says survey
Payments banks, which offer electronic remittances, financial advisory, online banking and more, offer immediate value to ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Brands play fast and furious on two wheels to tap 125cc scooter segment
TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio, Yamaha eye a bigger share of the growing two-wheeler market with a slew of launches in the ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media
IGI Airport is on the global top 5 and the first among Asian airports on social media, marking a shift in the way public spaces ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Financial conditions deteriorate in Jan-Mar, says CII-IBA index
The CII-IBA Financial Conditions Index stood at 53.2 for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017-18 as against 65.3 in the ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Virat Kohli, Priyanka and others caught in the PNB fraud case crossfire
The ensuing blame game could sully reputations and fracture an already fragile relationship between brands and endorsers
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Singapore's luxury tea boutique chain TWG debuts in Indian market
TWG looks to build its brand in a nation of tea drinkers
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
How businesses are converting data to actual customer engagement
Customer engagement isn't always about what she browses. Just because one has looked up an article about stress relief doesn't ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Brands talk sustainability but stumble at the course
Consumers are more vocal about environment-friendly packaging and products but in India, it is still a premium play for brands
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
What marketers can do to unlock India's booming 'rurban' potential
A just-released study by Nielsen shows how only a third of the country's 600,000 villages account for the bulk of rural ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Airlines focus on customer grievances, image revamp even as traffic doubles
Under fire from policymakers and fliers, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara are getting their wheels upon consumer awareness and ...
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Brand Finance 2018: Tata slips 3 spots; Reliance, Airtel, Infosys fall too
No Indian brand in the top 100 in the Brand Finance 2018
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Brands for every palate: How millennials are driving the dining culture
A new breed of restaurant entrepreneurs bets on experiential dining to build differentiated brands in a cluttered and ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Data Tracker: Here are the five steps to build trust with consumers, data
A recent study by Kantar TNS looks at the contentious issue of data exchange and what it means for brands.
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
You have to find newer ways to work together & collaborate: Raji Ramaswamy
In a Q&A, CEO of Contract Advertising, along with her boss Tarun Rai, who is South Asia CEO of J Walter Thompson, highlights her ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
OnePlus pulls every trick to build its brand footprint in premium segment
How did OnePlus work around common customer perceptions and market rhetoric over Chinese brands to work its way up the ladder?
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
Renault, Yamaha, Maruti Suzuki are among a long list of auto majors turning to technology to woo the next generation of buyers
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Marketers are required to be more Sisyphus than The Vitruvian Man
Marketing is ultimately about people and relationships and these are unpredictable and messy
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers
It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
How Fiat Chrysler reset the compass for iconic Jeep brand in India
The auto major has gone all out to steer the Compass away from the generic identity of the Jeep brand to claim a spot within the ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
No ads for young Turks? Why brands don't sign Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill?
Nearly half of the World Cup squad has been picked up by IPL franchises, and not all went for the base price
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
Of the existing 900,000 government schools in the country, over 350,000 have 50 students or less even - when the infrastructure ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Danone's dairy tales: Why the French major gave up on India's market
Why did the French major give up on the world's largest dairy market and what does that mean for other brands in the fray?
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Indian millennials are emerging as chief wage earners; what they want
The 18-35 age group is more aggressive with its purchase decisions, more brand conscious and accounts for 71% of the household ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: Mapping the digital opportunity in India
There is significant potential for brands to innovate with their offerings to drive online growth according to a report by Google ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
How Delhi Airport upstaged Changi with a starry turn on social media
IGI Airport is among top 5 global and first among Asian airports on social media, marking a shift in the way public spaces are ...
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
GroupM forecasts India's advertising expenditure to grow 13% in 2018
India joins the top 10 club of ad markets in the world, its advertising industry is expected to see a 300 basis point jump in ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Data Tracker: Here are global food, drink trends to watch out for in 2018
A report by Mintel draws out some of the big trends
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Why Forever 21 is struggling to maintain its spot on fashion street
Eight years and three partnerships later the American fast-fashion retailer has hit a fresh hurdle in the country. What went ...
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Will Discovery's mega entertainment gamble to woo Indian masses pay off?
Brand experts say the risk is huge as the channel has never done fiction-based content at such a large scale globally
-
February 04, 2018, Sunday
From SRK to Big B, here are celebrities and their following on social media
As brands and celebrities seek greater influence among consumers and fans, the line between personal spaces and professional ...
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Women can add a lot of value to business of advertising: Srija Chatterjee
In a Q&A, the MD of Publicis Worldwide highlights her priorities for the agency besides speaking about gender diversity in ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
How sportswear brands are rewriting playbook to cater to women consumers
How brands such as Puma, Wildcraft and Woodlands are rewriting the marketing playbook to cater to women consumers
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Brands, franchises belt up for the IPL juggernaut
The 2-day player auction for the 2018 season kicks off on January 27 in Bengaluru with 8 teams, 1119 players and a purse worth Rs ...