Brands
February 02, 2015, Monday
40 Years ago... and now: Making for India
The focus on manufacturing in India and collaboration with local partners helped Philips tide over the restrictions of the ...
November 10, 2014, Monday
40 Years Ago... And now: Becoming hair experts
Godrej Group launched its first hair colour product in the 1970s and opened up a completely new category
October 30, 2014, Thursday
40 years ago...and now: Calcutta shaped ad mentoring
City of Joy brought good tidings for a large swathe of brands in the 1970-80s and groomed strong talent
October 08, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago...and now - 'Hamara Bajaj': Clarion call for consumerism
Showing a montage of daily life, it advocated taking pride in an Indian brand
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Brand new, always
The endorsement career of India's megastar Amitabh Bachchan displays his relevance in diametrically opposite roles and product ...
September 10, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Earning respect for the craft
Mohammed Khan, co-founder of one of India's largest ad agencies, Rediffusion, talks about how the business has changed
September 03, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Utterly self-sufficient
The creation of the Amul brand and its famous mascot gave a rural revolution a durable competitive edge
August 27, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Unsmiling Lalita ji to celebrating stains
Surf started its journey of becoming an iconic brand in the 1970s with a gentle nudge from competition