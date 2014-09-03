Columns
March 29, 2015, Sunday
40 years ago...And now: Knowing circulation figures by heart was enough: Balsara
The founder of Madison, one of the largest indigenous media agencies, recalls what it was like
March 19, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now- Old Spice: Long way to sail before dropping anchor
Once known as the definitive aftershave brand, its deodorant avatar is yet to become such an icon
November 30, 2014, Sunday
40 years ago...And now: LIC - From Big Daddy to Big Brother
As a government-owned behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation managed to stay ahead of the competition when the sector was thrown ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
T N Ninan: 1974 - The invisible turning point
India's economic policy had begun to swing towards the radical changes of 1991 just before Business Standard was born but few ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
N R Narayana Murthy: From bureaucrats to boardrooms
India has made a remarkable journey from a top-down system of economic decision-making to one that unleashed our entrepreneurial ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
Rahul Bajaj: Riding out the Licence Raj
The era of licensing was disastrous and, despite my 'Bombay Club' credentials, I think liberalisation has been good for India and ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
Uday Kotak: Now, wait for the next Big Thing
India is a great motion picture rather than a static photograph, as the evolution of the financial sector over the past four ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
R Gopalakrishnan: The ascent of management
Control rather than freedom, direction rather than participation, productivity rather than creativity, in today's context it was ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
R Jagannathan: POT, Hori and that seventies' show
Business Standard emerged from the ashes of a failed English daily and its early days demanded as much expertise in horse-racing ...
September 03, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Utterly self-sufficient
The creation of the Amul brand and its famous mascot gave a rural revolution a durable competitive edge