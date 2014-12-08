Companies
-
March 30, 2015, Monday
40 Years ago... and now: Going against tradition
Winning over employee trust and reacting quickly to market demands helped Apollo Tyres move ahead during the uncertain economic ...
-
March 18, 2015, Wednesday
40 years ago... And now-Deepak Parekh: The man with a penchant for doing things right
Writing about well-known personalities is never easy, especially if they happen to be of the ilk of Deepak Parekh, non-executive ...
-
March 11, 2015, Wednesday
40 Years Ago... And now: Dilip Shanghvi - Buying his way to the top of the heap
The change in India's patents regime in 1970 to process patents gave rise to dozens of drug companies in the country, but few can ...
-
February 26, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: Parle G tackled crunch with price and reach
It faced capacity constraints and copycats by thinking around the problems
-
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
40 years ago... And now: Sunil Mittal - One step ahead of reforms
Sunil Mittal, the second son of Ludhiana politician Satpaul Mittal, went into business in 1976, at the age of 18, three years ...
-
January 29, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: Diversified Voltas' core saved it
From being a juggernaut in the Licence Raj, turning to ACs helped it survive
-
January 25, 2015, Sunday
40 years ago...And now: From 32,000 cars a year to 2.5 million
"I bought my Premier Padmini through a government allotment in 1964 for Rs 23,000," says R C Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki ...
-
January 22, 2015, Thursday
40 Years Ago...And now: Padmini helped Premier drive around hurdles
Despite government controls, Walchand Hirachand Group cracked the market
-
January 21, 2015, Wednesday
40 Years Ago ... and Now: Ratan Tata increased dare quotient of Tata group
Ratan Tata has welded a ragtag, slumbering conglomerate into a battle-ready global entity, delivering outsize earnings along the ...
-
January 14, 2015, Wednesday
40 years ago...And now: Rasna fights to keep the love affair going
From aggressive competition to a slowing category, it is still battling on
-
January 07, 2015, Wednesday
40 Years Ago and Now...Voltas emerges as MNC challenger
Voltas is today best recalled for its room air conditioners (RAC) with giving the toughest fight to multinational companies ...
-
January 05, 2015, Monday
40 Years Ago... And Now: Adapting to a new environment
The seventies were a time for great change in the business environment; for Dabur it was time to reconfigure the way it reached ...
-
January 01, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: The 'Complete Man' comes a full circle
Raymond has also navigated the turns in the market with prescience
-
December 31, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago... And now: ACC: From a leader to first among equals
If holding your ground is a measure of success then ACC (earlier Associated Cement Companies Ltd) is one of the most enduring and ...
-
December 28, 2014, Sunday
40 years ago...And now: SBI and the big bank theory
Despite taking the initiative in several areas, the country's biggest bank does not meet the aspirational needs of the younger ...
-
December 24, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago...And now: Prestige expands but with caution
It has had to bring back its popular tagline, expand beyond south India to make its diversification work
-
December 24, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago... And now: Cipla: The crusader for affordable drugs takes the patent battle to MNCs
In 1935, when Khwaja Abdul Hamied set up Cipla in Central Mumbai to manufacture medicines in India, few could have predicted that ...
-
December 17, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago...And now: Advertising helped insure LIC against competition
For the state life insurer aggressive marketing wasn't on its mind in the 1970s. But it soon changed
-
December 11, 2014, Thursday
40 years ago... And now: Ashok Leyland - The 66-year - 'young' company readies self for the future
The low-profile company shot into the limelight when it became the powerful and secretive Hinduja group's first acquisition in ...
-
December 08, 2014, Monday
40 years ago... And now: ITC's journey of transformation
ITC's diversification strategy has been fraught with challenges but as the numbers show, its plan to derisk the portfolio was ...