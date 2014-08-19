Economy and Policy
October 27, 2014, Monday
BS@40: In the year 2055 ...
Industry leaders on where they see the Indian economy 40 years on
October 27, 2014, Monday
BS@40: Vital statistics then and now
October 27, 2014, Monday
40 Years Ago... and now: Riding the services wave
Arun Nanda, chairman, Mahindra Lifespaces, & chairman, Mahindra Holidays, says the diversification into the services business ...
October 15, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago...and now: Per capita income presents a grim picture
According to this series, based on 1990 Geary-Khamis dollar PPP, India's per capita GDP was $3,372 in 2009-10
September 29, 2014, Monday
40 Years Ago... And now: Connecting with the mass consumer
With the acquisition of Himani, Emami entered the mainstream personal care category in the late seventies
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Non-farm growth greatly aided poverty reduction
Public discourse on inequality in India tends to centre on the estimate based on the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO)'s ...
September 16, 2014, Tuesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Growth benefits rich more?
The acceleration of growth in the post-liberalisation era has been accompanied by a rise in inequality, as measured by the Gini ...
September 12, 2014, Friday
Tribute to a saint who did miracle with wheat
The work of Norman Borlaug, who helped save billions from starvation, is worth recollecting on his death anniversary, especially ...
September 03, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago...and now: Cereal yields disappoint
Cereal yields have risen from 907 kg per hectare (ha) to 2,435 kg per hectare
August 29, 2014, Friday
40 Years Ago...and now: Marked variation in literacy
Through the past decades, India has made considerable progress in enhancing education opportunities
August 25, 2014, Monday
40 Years Ago... and now: From 70% to 30% peak I-T rate
For those of you who think the 30 per cent peak income tax rate along with an education cess of three per cent is way too high, ...
August 20, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago...and now: GDP pie sees transformation
Through the past few decades, India has been transformed from a largely agriculturally-oriented economy to one in which the ...
August 19, 2014, Tuesday
40 Years Ago...and now: Much water has flowed...
Forty years ago, India was in the throes of the infamous licence raj. The economy was dominated by the public sector, with ...