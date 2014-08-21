Markets and Investing
-
March 22, 2015, Sunday
40 years ago...And now: Stock markets still suffer trust deficit
Sensex has moved from 100 to almost 30,000, but uncertainty lingers in the minds of retail investors due to scams
-
October 19, 2014, Sunday
40 Years Ago...And now: The rise, fall and rise of credit cards
This business got off to a shaky start but the advent of credit bureaus de-risked it
-
September 21, 2014, Sunday
40 Years Ago...and now: Gold - From control to seamless trade
Despite the recent imposition of import rule and high duties, the yellow metal continues to attract buyers
-
September 14, 2014, Sunday
40 Years Ago...and now: Home loan: A tale of three institutions
HDFC, the pioneer, ICICI, the game-changer, and SBI, the original teaser, turned the market on its head
-
September 07, 2014, Sunday
40 years ago...and now: Lowest returns, consistently popular
They have given you much fewer returns over the past 40 years compared to many asset classes; yet, bank FDs remain one of the ...
-
August 31, 2014, Sunday
40 Years Ago...And now: From outcry to just a click
Brokers trade over the terminal and with just a click of a mouse, buy or sell shares
-
August 25, 2014, Monday
40 Years Ago... and now: From 70% to 30% peak I-T rate
For those of you who think the 30 per cent peak income tax rate along with an education cess of three per cent is way too high, ...
-
August 21, 2014, Thursday
40 Years ago...and now: Rise in m-cap mirrors GDP growth
Forty years ago, the total market capitalisation of listed companies in the Indian stock market stood at a paltry seven per cent ...