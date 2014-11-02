BS @ 40
March 27, 2015, Friday
40 Years Ago... And now: Four eventful decades for India
From Emergency to liberalisation, from the biggest industrial disaster to domestic industry's rise to the global stage, from ...
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
40 Years Ago... And now: Subhash Chandra's chutzpah shaped his media business
These days Chandra is focused on the other initiatives of the group, primarily infrastructure and education
March 16, 2015, Monday
40 years ago... And now: Brick by brick
In the 70s, the brand Havells picked up momentum and became a reasonably well-known name in the electrical trade circles of Delhi
March 08, 2015, Sunday
40 years ago...And now: Can't retire with a crore any more
Inflation and asset prices have eroded the value of money. A look at what Rs 1 cr meant 40 years ago and what it means now
February 19, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: Chennai's ad scene went north for a while
It is a pale shadow of its former self that even catered to national clients
February 16, 2015, Monday
40 years ago... And now: The evolution of the 'client'
During the 1970s, clients played a pivotal role in the growth of the account executive
February 12, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: Gattu's antics coloured Asian Paints' future
Got the consumer, the home owner, interested in a commoditised product
February 08, 2015, Sunday
40 Years Ago...And now: Air travel - Fixed fares to dynamic pricing
From the late 1970s to the early 1990s, Indian Airlines had to take permission of the Gujarat High Court every time it wanted to ...
February 05, 2015, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: Ulka's well-planned trajectory
Now part of IPG, it advocated account planning and has some accounts for the last 20-30 years
February 04, 2015, Wednesday
40 Years ago... and now- Faqir Chand Kohli: The original Indian techie
Kohli is best known as the first chief executive of India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services
January 28, 2015, Wednesday
40 Years ago... and now- Kumar Mangalam Birla: Buying his way to the top
About the secret of Birla's success, old-timers recall that one of his first moves was to set the retirement age for group ...
January 14, 2015, Wednesday
40 years ago... and now: Dhirubhai Ambani changed the idiom of doing business
Remember his famous statement in an interview to India Today magazine that he was "willing to salaam anyone" in the government as ...
December 22, 2014, Monday
40 years ago... And now: Shifting sands of time
The influx of high quality MBAs brought about a seismic change in the advertising agency business in India in 1970s
December 11, 2014, Thursday
40 years ago...And now: Putting the lighting effects back on Philips
The brand, which began with lighting, did well with TVs till the eighties, but lost out to nimbler competition. The focus now is ...
November 12, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago... And now: Chambers - Sometimes with government policy, often against it
The FICCI, representing the traditional business houses-the Birlas, Modis and Singhanias-was the country's most influential ...
November 11, 2014, Tuesday
40 years ago...and now: Still a lot of ground to cover on social indicators
At the aggregate level, life expectancy in India rose from 58.5 years in 1990 to 66.2 years in 2012
November 05, 2014, Wednesday
40 years ago...and now: Nirma girl endears, but brand's seen better days
The mascot has gone off air now, but not before helping the Gujarat-based detergent brand script the perfect win for an underdog ...
November 05, 2014, Wednesday
40 Years Ago... And now: Escorts - Fending off a hostile takeover and surviving a family split
Escorts, a maker of tractors and automotive components, is now a pale shadow of its old avatar as one of India's blue-chip ...
November 02, 2014, Sunday
40 years ago...and now: From tellers to clicks
Automated banking is a boon to customers, but it comes at a cost