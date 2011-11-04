-
June 22, 2012, Friday
Our touring marketing officers use hand-held devices for providing instant receipts to customers after collecting payments
For Sakthi Finance Ltd, using cloud means better collaboration between branch users and head office, though concerns about data ...
June 22, 2012, Friday
Using cloud means better connectivity and collaboration between branch users and head office
For 68-year-old Ratnakar Bank, sitting on laurels isn’t enough -- the bank is now reinventing itself as a force to reckon ...
April 19, 2012, Thursday
We will look at moving mission-critical applications to cloud only once there is more clarity on licensing
For Eveready Industries Ltd, cloud has provided some of the answers, but work needs to be done in the areas of vendor lock-in and ...
April 13, 2012, Friday
An entrepreneur's delight
When Mausam Kalra relocated from Canada to India two years ago, he had a spring in his stride. Markets were upbeat, e-commerce ...
April 04, 2012, Wednesday
'Once we establish private cloud and service different businesses, things should move forward'
Most of us still remember Moser Baer as the company that brought us affordable, original CDS and DVDs of movies that we ...
April 03, 2012, Tuesday
Factoring in growth
Being young has its advantages. Take the Mumbai-based India Factoring and Finance Solutions, for instance. Founded in December ...
March 14, 2012, Wednesday
Hikal's high points
Established in 1998, Hikal is an active partner to several companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, biotech, agrochemicals and ...
February 29, 2012, Wednesday
'Design proper processes to handle cloud or else it can go against you'
Thoroughly study your IT infrastructure and identify areas where cloud can fit in with minimum challenges -- It is not something ...
February 21, 2012, Tuesday
Pioneering change
One should not mistake Mumbai-based Shamrao Vithal Cooperative (SVC) Bank as a regular urban cooperative bank. Not only has the ...
February 20, 2012, Monday
'Security concerns for cloud are no different from the risks with a data centre'
Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd focusses on its core competency and leaves its IT infrastructure to its service provider.
February 14, 2012, Tuesday
Cloud to the rescue
Entrepreneurs have always walked the thin line between aspiration and reality. While there are so many ways to expand your ...
February 11, 2012, Saturday
Banking on better IT solutions
The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd is based in Pune and is one of the second largest and oldest urban cooperative banks in India ...
February 11, 2012, Saturday
'Cloud is an extremely reliable and cost-effective solution'
Wacker and its Indian partner company Metroark founded the silicones joint venture Wacker Metroark Chemicals Pvt Ltd in 1998. ...
February 11, 2012, Saturday
For a robust business
Clocking the highest growth rate amongst the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in India, Mankind Pharma has almost doubled its ...
February 04, 2012, Saturday
There are no apprehensions about cloud as a concept: Geojit CTO
The possible areas where we may explore the technology is HTTP proxy on cloud and hosting of static content Cloud might also be ...
February 04, 2012, Saturday
Cloud can be an excellent collaboration platform: Milind N Kotibhaskar
A leading Indian design, engineering, consultancy and contracting company, Toyo Engineering India Ltd executes medium and large ...
January 25, 2012, Wednesday
Cloud computing: Clearer skies ahead?
Most times, you won’t even know it’s there. But then, that is the beauty of cloud computing – you just ...
November 22, 2011, Tuesday
3Edge Solutions to launch training course on mobility, cloud
IT finishing school, 3Edge Solutions, is all set to launch a specialised training programme on mobility and cloud computing ...
November 04, 2011, Friday
Businesses in India seen embracing 'hybrid cloud'
Even though the understanding of cloud (a metaphor for the internet) computing in the Asia-Pacific region is the highest among ...
