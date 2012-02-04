-
June 22, 2012, Friday
Our touring marketing officers use hand-held devices for providing instant receipts to customers after collecting payments
For Sakthi Finance Ltd, using cloud means better collaboration between branch users and head office, though concerns about data ...
-
June 22, 2012, Friday
Using cloud means better connectivity and collaboration between branch users and head office
For 68-year-old Ratnakar Bank, sitting on laurels isn’t enough -- the bank is now reinventing itself as a force to reckon ...
-
April 19, 2012, Thursday
We will look at moving mission-critical applications to cloud only once there is more clarity on licensing
For Eveready Industries Ltd, cloud has provided some of the answers, but work needs to be done in the areas of vendor lock-in and ...
-
April 04, 2012, Wednesday
'Once we establish private cloud and service different businesses, things should move forward'
Most of us still remember Moser Baer as the company that brought us affordable, original CDS and DVDs of movies that we ...
-
February 29, 2012, Wednesday
'Design proper processes to handle cloud or else it can go against you'
Thoroughly study your IT infrastructure and identify areas where cloud can fit in with minimum challenges -- It is not something ...
-
February 20, 2012, Monday
'Security concerns for cloud are no different from the risks with a data centre'
Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd focusses on its core competency and leaves its IT infrastructure to its service provider.
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
'Cloud is an extremely reliable and cost-effective solution'
Wacker and its Indian partner company Metroark founded the silicones joint venture Wacker Metroark Chemicals Pvt Ltd in 1998. ...
-
February 04, 2012, Saturday
There are no apprehensions about cloud as a concept: Geojit CTO
The possible areas where we may explore the technology is HTTP proxy on cloud and hosting of static content Cloud might also be ...
-
February 04, 2012, Saturday
Cloud can be an excellent collaboration platform: Milind N Kotibhaskar
A leading Indian design, engineering, consultancy and contracting company, Toyo Engineering India Ltd executes medium and large ...
