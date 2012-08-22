-
October 15, 2012, Monday
Coalgate: CBI raids residence, offices of Prashant Ahluwalia
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on residence and offices of iron ore lease holder and sponge iron maker ...
-
September 15, 2012, Saturday
Excavating the facts on shorted mine project
The sudden media attention to the under-construction 1,320 Mw thermal power project of Jas Infrastructure and Power Ltd (JSIPL) ...
-
September 13, 2012, Thursday
IMG recommends de-allocation of four coal mines
The government today de-allocated 4 coal blocks on the recommendations of Inter Ministerial Group (IMG) on coal due to the ...
-
September 12, 2012, Wednesday
CBI to question directors of companies named in FIR
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to question next week the directors of companies owned by the families of ...
-
September 11, 2012, Tuesday
Ministry recommends deducting errant miners' bank guarantees
The Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) under the coal ministry has recommended deducting bank guarantees totalling Rs 232 crore ...
-
September 11, 2012, Tuesday
'CBI coal probe separate from IMG panel'
The five companies facing an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the coal allotment controversy might not ...
-
August 27, 2012, Monday
Sonia to address CPP tomorrow
Leading the counter-offensive on the coal block allocation issue, Congress President Sonia Gandhi is expected to rally the party ...
-
August 22, 2012, Wednesday
States opposed coal block bidding idea: Jaiswal
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal today said bidding process for coal block allocation could not be implemented due to stringent ...
-
August 22, 2012, Wednesday
Parliament adjourned till noon as BJP sticks to demands
A spirited opposition today forced adjournment of Parliament till noon over the issue of coal block allocation with members ...
