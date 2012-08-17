-
October 02, 2012, Tuesday
Moving forward on mining
This newspaper reported on Monday that work has stopped at the Mali Parbat mine in Odisha that was to feed bauxite to Hindalco ...
September 25, 2012, Tuesday
'States must act against officials who falsified verifications'
‘We want the truth to be revealed...
September 17, 2012, Monday
GPS monitoring will curb in-route pilferage of coal: D C Garg
Amid the coalgate controversy, Coal India’s subsidiary, the Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), which has operations in ...
September 16, 2012, Sunday
States have the final say in coal block allocation: Subodh Kant Sahai
This is a conspiracy by the Opposition with 2014 elections in mind. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had the agenda of ...
September 15, 2012, Saturday
Parbatpur: In the bowel of controversy
Down 650 metres in a coal mine, it seemed an endless journey with a limited choice — find a way out or look around, with a ...
September 14, 2012, Friday
September 13, 2012, Thursday
Should coal block allocations be scrapped?
Allotments that were done without conducting due diligence should be reversed but the UPA's procedure smacks of ...
September 09, 2012, Sunday
Why UPA dithered on coal auctions
While the coal ministry favoured the auction of coal mines, states outrightly opposed the move. The PMO, too, dragged its feet.
September 08, 2012, Saturday
Unearthed the coal scam
Despite being elected thrice to the Lok Sabha from Chandrapur, a small town in Vidarbha, few people in his party, the Bharatiya ...
September 06, 2012, Thursday
Behind the curve
The ongoing investigations into wrongdoing in the allocations of coal blocks for captive mining are far from complete. The ...
September 05, 2012, Wednesday
Coal's way forward
The government’s coal mining policy is now widely acknowledged as problematic and clearly needs reform. Changes are ...
August 30, 2012, Thursday
Coal row: firms face ambiguous future
Will all of the 57 coal blocks mentioned in the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report be de-allocated by ...
August 26, 2012, Sunday
Political din over CAG reports will push back reforms: Assocham
Political tussle over the CAG reports on coal blocks and Delhi International Airport will push back major economic reforms like ...
August 26, 2012, Sunday
Laws can be changed only if all states are on board: Kapil Sibal
What the CAG has done is made a set of certain assumptions which are in the nature of policy.
August 23, 2012, Thursday
Shouting over discussion
The purpose of a report like that of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on coal block allocation is to inform discussion ...
August 18, 2012, Saturday
Tata seeks govt help on coal, land for power plants
Problems pertaining to land and coal availability pose a challenge for the power sector making it difficult to provide ...
August 18, 2012, Saturday
Aim is to ensure financial propriety
In the past few years the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has brewed many a storm, much to the dismay of the United ...
August 18, 2012, Saturday
Sensex pares gains on CAG report
After gaining over 140 points during the day, the Sensex on Friday pared gains and closed just 34 points up, as sentiment turned ...
August 17, 2012, Friday
Reliance Power, Tata Power tank post CAG report
Reliance Power and Tata Power tanked more than 5% each on reports that the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) has ...
