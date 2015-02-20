-
April 14, 2015, Tuesday
Companies, personnel in coal scam under ED scanner
The agency likely to pass attachment orders under PMLA by month-end
March 24, 2015, Tuesday
Goyal defends cancellation of bids for four coal blocks
He said that the wide disparity in the prices of the blocks indicated that 'something was not right'
March 17, 2015, Tuesday
Coal auctions are a win-win for state governments and end consumers
The government is expected to raise more than 15 lakh crore from coal auctions, with over Rs 2 lakh crore already in the kitty ...
March 17, 2015, Tuesday
Coal auction: Re-examination of low bids to take more time
Of the 34 blocks, auctioned in two phases, letters of allocation for eight have not been signed with the successful bidders
March 15, 2015, Sunday
Govt to issue ownership rights of 15 coal mines on March 23
Government will begin issuing ownership rights on March 23 for the coal blocks that have been auctioned so far by the government, ...
March 10, 2015, Tuesday
Coal auction: Blocks to private firms might cut power rates
Likely proceeds from auctions cross Rs 2 lakh crore
March 09, 2015, Monday
Odisha seeks more revenue from coal block auction
Large number of blocks in state have been earmarked for power sector which witnessed a reverse bidding process and puts the state ...
March 05, 2015, Thursday
Adani Power outbids Jindal in first coal auction win
In phase-II of the auction, which began on Wednesday, private companies can bid for 11 about-to-produce mines
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Adani Power, Usha Martin bag mines in 2nd leg of coal auction
Adani Power bagged Jitpur mine in Jharkhand while Usha Martin won Brinda and Sisai mines in the same state in the second tranche ...
March 03, 2015, Tuesday
Coal auction: Eight blocks dropped from 2nd phase
Three first-stage winners to wait for 're-examination'
March 02, 2015, Monday
Coal Ministry examines auction bids amid reports of discrepancies
The coal ministry is re-examining winning bids for three of the 18 mines put up for auction last month, a government source said ...
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Second phase of coal auction postponed to March 2
The ministry will announce qualified bidders on March 2 and the e-auction will begin on March 4
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
Coal block auction: Next phase to await Delhi HC decision; hearing today
Coal ministry puts on hold announcement of qualified bidders after court asks govt to mull postponement of auction
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Govt auctions 18 coal mines with 1 more day to go
The 18 blocks will generate an estimated Rs 1 lakh cr for respective states
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Coal auction to yield nearly Rs 1 lakh cr to states
Reverse auction for the power sector will result in benefits of Rs 37,050 crore to end-users by way of a cut in rates
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Allow Birla Corp in second phase of coal auction: HC tells govt
It also restrained the coal ministry from forfeiting the Rs 2 cr deposited during the first phase of bidding
February 20, 2015, Friday
Coal auctions: irrational exuberance or strategic buys?
Most the successful bidders seem to have prioritised long-term fuel security over short-term profitability
February 20, 2015, Friday
Coal auction: First round pulls in Rs 83,662 crore for government
Second tranche of coal auctions to begin from Feb 25
February 20, 2015, Friday
Naveen Jindal retains richest coal block at lowest price
Jindal Power gets two blocks in Chhattisgarh for Rs 108 a tonne; JSPL stock up 26%
February 20, 2015, Friday
Hindalco wins Gare Palma-IV/5 mine in Chhattisgarh
Gets final bid of Rs 3,502 tonne; infra, evacuation weighs heavier than mine itself
