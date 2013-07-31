-
August 09, 2013, Friday
What you need to know about the new Company law and CSR
The Companies Bill, 2012 (the Bill), as passed by the Rajya Sabha on 8 August 2013 will introduce the concept of 'Corporate ...
August 09, 2013, Friday
Companies Bill passed
Only President's nod needed for it to become law
August 08, 2013, Thursday
Ten things you wanted to know about the new Companies Bill
The Companies Bill 2012 has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha and is expected to be passed in the monsoon session. Business Standard ...
August 03, 2013, Saturday
Campaign for passing Companies bill in monsoon session
A group of key stakeholders in the affairs of corporate world such as chartered accountants, lawyers, company secretaries and ...
July 31, 2013, Wednesday
Weighty watch
The Companies Bill, 2012, is up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on August ...
August 09, 2013, Friday
Are you game for some community good?
Everyone can be compassionate, but to be charitable costs money. The new companies bill passed in the Lok Sabha recognises that. ...
August 09, 2013, Friday
Companies Bill: Devil could be in the fine print
Industry experts worry duplication and cumbersome rules might defeat the objective of simplifying things
August 04, 2013, Sunday
Govt moots new norms for independent directors at PSUs
The government has approved a proposal that restricts an independent director at a public sector enterprise from holding ...
August 01, 2013, Thursday
Redefinition of 'control' in FDI policy on Cabinet's agenda today
The new definition will seek to give more teeth to shareholder agreements or voting agreements
July 31, 2013, Wednesday
New 'Control' definition in FDI to give more teeth to shareholders' pacts
Just days after the government approved the Jet-Etihad deal, it is all set to change the definition of 'control' in the foreign ...