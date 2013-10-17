-
November 09, 2013, Saturday
Cyclone Phailin: PM announces interim relief of Rs 1000 cr
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore each for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for ...
-
November 04, 2013, Monday
Phailin to delay Saraf's titanium project
Kolkata-based company was gearing up to start construction work this month
-
November 03, 2013, Sunday
Bengal floods: Paddy output may drop by more than 30% in state
Apart from standing crops, the entire paddy seed bed, prepared for the winter or Boro season, have been damaged
-
November 03, 2013, Sunday
Cyclone-hit slum dwellers celebrate Diwali with solar lights
Deprieved of electricity since cyclone Phailin hit Odisha about three weeks ago, slum dwellers of this coastal town in the ...
-
October 31, 2013, Thursday
Twin calamities take a toll on salt production
Affect livelihoods of around 20,000 people in the worst hit Ganjam district
-
October 30, 2013, Wednesday
Phailin impact: SDRF teams to be set up in all AP districts
In the wake of Cyclone Phailin, the Andhra Pradesh government is trying to set up a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to ...
-
October 28, 2013, Monday
Recent rains cause more damage than cyclones in AP
Loss estimated at Rs 3,756 crore; damage paddy in about 471,000 ha, cotton in 597,000 ha
-
October 25, 2013, Friday
Flood situation remains grim
The situation in Ganjam remained grim for the second day on Friday with thousands of people marooned across the district
-
October 23, 2013, Wednesday
Odisha urges IOCL to contribute Rs 100 cr
The govt has asked IOCL to contribute Rs 100 cr voluntarily to help implement rebuilding work on a massive scale
-
October 21, 2013, Monday
Corporates come forward to restore power infra in Ganjam
The corporates have offered DG (diesel generators) sets of huge capacity to ensure water supply at different places in the ...
-
October 20, 2013, Sunday
Kiran Reddy visits cyclone-hit Srikakulam district
Reddy also called on the fishermen community and heard their grievances
-
October 20, 2013, Sunday
Odisha seeks Rs 4,242 cr cyclone assistance
As per the estimate, the state energy department has suffered maximum losses due to the cyclone and flood
-
October 20, 2013, Sunday
JSPL provides generator sets in Phailin-hit Ganjam
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has provided high power generator sets to the district administration of Ganjam, the ...
-
October 19, 2013, Saturday
Union home secretary to take stock of Phailin damage
The Union home secretary Anil Goswami is scheduled to visit Odisha on Sunday to take stock of the devastation caused by the ...
-
October 18, 2013, Friday
Assocham appeals to India Inc to donate for Phailin relief
Industry body has lauded efforts by state govt for massive preparedness to ensure timely evacuation of about a million people
-
October 18, 2013, Friday
Odisha to complete relief operations by Oct 22
The Odisha government said Friday it will complete relief operations in the areas hit by Cyclone Phailin and subsequent floods in ...
-
October 17, 2013, Thursday
Phailin cripples banking services in worst hit Ganjam
Banking services in Ganjam, the district hit hardest by the Phailin storm remained paralyzed even five days after the cyclone hit ...
-
October 17, 2013, Thursday
No politics during calamities: Odisha Govt
Odisha government appealed to opposition parties to cooperate with the administration instead of criticising the government to ...
-
October 17, 2013, Thursday
Odisha deploys patrol after villagers block highway
Policemen were deployed in Odisha's worst cyclone-hit Ganjam district Thursday, after villagers blocked a national highway ...
-
October 17, 2013, Thursday
RSP sends Medical Relief team to cyclone hit area of Odisha
A medical relief team has been sent by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to the areas affected by Cyclone Phailin.
