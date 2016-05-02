-
September 18, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India fares poorly in human capital
Human Capital Index in 2017: India ranks behind not only other developing economies but also Nepal, Serbia, and Ghana
September 11, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India's education woes
The poor performance of India's educational institutions on global rankings continues unabated
January 01, 2017, Sunday
Data tracker: Readers ring in good news
81% of monthly newspaper readers engage with the print product, with 51% reading print exclusively
November 20, 2016, Sunday
STATSPEAK: Mobility wave
India grew the most in terms of net additions during the third quarter of 2016
October 31, 2016, Monday
Misuse of a law: Is Maharashtra the worst offender?
The Marathas are not asking for the law to be scrapped - only that it be modified
October 24, 2016, Monday
Story in numbers: Stampedes make life cheap in India
A stampede during a religious procession on the Rajghat bridge in Uttar Pradesh left 25 people dead, including 20 women
October 22, 2016, Saturday
Aged but connected
Seniors are an important market segment for all industries. Latest trend reports have revealed that senior citizens yearn for ...
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Mumbai wealthiest city in India
Mumbai has the largest portion of the country's high net worth individuals
September 26, 2016, Monday
Story in numbers: With a little help from friends
The United States (US) is Pakistan's largest bilateral trading partner. In FY15 (July 2014-June 2015), Pakistan's exports to all ...
September 11, 2016, Sunday
New patterns in crime
The crime rate, reported per 100,000 population, increased to 581 in 2014 and 582 in 2015, from 456 in 2005, data from NCRB show
September 04, 2016, Sunday
Story in numbers: Bitter Pill
Medicines continue to be out of reach ofss the poor, despite government promises that it would make the drugs cheaper
August 22, 2016, Monday
Crackdown on NGOs
Data from the home ministry showed it had cancelled registration of 13,972 NGOs since 2011 across 34 states and Union territories
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
State of Indian Judiciary: Rising pendency of cases and workload of judges
The economic cost of the delay, according to the State of Indian Judiciary, is pegged at 0.5% of gross domestic product
July 29, 2016, Friday
10,000 NGO registrations cancelled, foreign aid set to drop
Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh (unified), Karnataka and Kerala together got 65% of foreign aid coming to India
July 25, 2016, Monday
India, 25 years later
On virtually all parameters, India in 1990 was a laggard compared to the other lower-middle income (LMI) countries. But in the ...
July 24, 2016, Sunday
Trends in communal violence in India
India witnessed 751 communal clashes in 2015, up from 644 in 2014, say the data
June 17, 2016, Friday
India sees 98 deaths in police custody every year
Only two policemen were convicted for every 100 deaths in police custody - nationally, only 26 police officers have been ...
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
4 Indians on forbes' most powerful women list
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tops the list for a sixth consecutive year
May 14, 2016, Saturday
Assam sees most killings of media persons, followed by J&K, Telangana
Assam has seen the highest number of deaths, followed by Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana
May 02, 2016, Monday
Nationwide sale
SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Realty will soon take up a nationwide e-auction process to sell properties belonging to the Sahara ...
