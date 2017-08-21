-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Statsguru: The anatomy of India's GDP growth
The recovery is being widely attributed to the disruptive impacts of the goods and services tax lessening over time
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Statsguru: India Inc's revenue growth perks up in Q3FY18
Employee costs have grown by 7.6% in Q3FY18, up from 6.6% in the previous quarter
February 12, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: MPC holds interest rates; inflation expectations also firm up
The decision to maintain the status quo was made against the backdrop of the retail inflation rate, measured by CPI, rising for ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Government deviates from fiscal road map
Allocations to the ministry of drinking water and sanitation have declined by 7% in FY19
January 29, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Govt may not be able to meet its gross revenue target in FY18
With revenue falling short of expectations, analysts said the Centre was unlikely to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Lack of reliable jobs data is Achilles heel of policy making
Analysts have been grappling with a fundamental question - are enough jobs being created for the millions entering the labour ...
January 01, 2018, Monday
Statsguru: Health of rural financial institutions
The RBI data shows that primary agricultural credit societies were in bad shape
December 18, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Exports rebound
The trade deficit for November is pegged at $13.82 billion
December 11, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: MPC holds interest rates
Headline retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, had risen to a seven-month high of 3.6 per cent in October
December 04, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Economy rebounds in Q2FY18
Gross value added, which excludes product taxes and subsidies, grew by 6.1% in Q2
November 20, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Global wealth soars in 2017
North America leads the wealth list with a combined wealth of $101 trillion, followed by Europe at $79 trillion
November 06, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Doing Business in the region
India jumps 30 positions to 100 in World Bank's ease of doing business rankings
October 30, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India's infra investment challenge
The country needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore by 2022 to provide a strong foundation for rapid growth, estimates CRISIL
October 23, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Improving monetary transmission
The report finds that both the extent as well as the pace of reduction in the MCLR have been uneven
October 16, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: India's fight against hunger
Global Hunger Index: India is ranked 100 out of 119 developing countries
October 09, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: State of the economy
A look at the leading economic indicators suggests that the economy may well have bottomed out
October 02, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: How competitive is India?
The index is designed to measure factors that determine productivity, which, in turn, determines a country's long-term growth
September 25, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Incumbent telcos to face the heat
India has one of the lowest IUC rates in the world
September 04, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Growth rate slips in first quarter of FY18
Manufacturing activity slumped to a low of 1.2 in Q1FY18, down from 5.3% in in the previous quarter
August 21, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: State of the world economy
Equity prices have remained strong in both advanced and emerging markets
