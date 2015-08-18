-
December 25, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Twin balance sheet problem
According to the RBI's Financial Stability Report, new investment proposals have declined significantly in Q2FY18
November 13, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Future of banking in India
Banks need to fundamentally reorient their business and adopt new strategies: Report
June 12, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Is RBI's status quo justified?
Recent economic data make it difficult to justify the policy stance
October 10, 2016, Monday
StatsGuru: Will the repo rate cut work?
The Monetary Policy Committee surprised many by cutting the policy rates by 25 basis points
September 22, 2016, Thursday
Clicking for money
Apart from providing ease of transactions, digital money can also play a crucial role in financial inclusion, say experts
July 25, 2016, Monday
StatsGuru: Tackling the NPA problem in public sector banks
Financial position of India's public sector banks has deteriorated sharply over the past financial year
May 22, 2016, Sunday
StatsGuru: Taking stock of the state of the banking sector
State Bank of India's merger with some of its associated banks might kick off a long-overdue consolidation of India's public ...
April 26, 2016, Tuesday
9 reasons why India's rising credit card debt should worry you
The data needs to be seen in the light of slower industrial credit as well as declining debit card spends
March 11, 2016, Friday
Tracking recovery rate
Rise in bad loans is caused by factors including slowdown in recovery in the global economy and continuing uncertainty in global ...
February 16, 2016, Tuesday
Public sector banks' bad loans equal defence, education, roads and health spending
If the unpaid loans made by India's public-sector banks were recovered, they would be enough to pay for India's 2015 spending on ...
February 07, 2016, Sunday
StatsGuru: The finance sector's NPA woes
As Table 1 shows, the size of the Indian financial sector's non-performing asset (NPA) problem has continued to increase in ...
January 29, 2016, Friday
Mis-selling topmost complaint in life insurance, but declining slowly
Mis-selling, which dominates the grievances in the life insurance sector, has seen a reduction in the financial year 2014-15 ...
November 17, 2015, Tuesday
Bank fraud doubles in one year
Bank fraud jumped 100% in the year since Modi took office, prompting the RBI to set up a fraud registry, that the PMO also ...
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
Life insurance industry sees 14.5% growth in April-September
New premium business of the life insurance industry has seen a 14.5 per cent growth for the April 1-September 30 period for ...
October 07, 2015, Wednesday
Millennials buy insurance for family covers
Indian millennials (25-35 years) are a high spending group who spend almost 69 per cent of their income every month. According to ...
September 30, 2015, Wednesday
50-bp rate cut: The reasons and what it means
CPI inflation (y-o-y in %) Retail inflation dropped to nine-month low
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Insurance agents: Exits outnumber entry
According to data from the Life Insurance Council, more than 270,000 agents exited the sector this financial year
August 22, 2015, Saturday
Rupee at sept '13 levels but external sector better
In August 2013, the rupee came under pressure due to weak external sector indicators: Forex reserves were falling and the current ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
Meet the winners who get payments banks licence
A detailed look at the companies and people who this week won licences to set up payments banks
August 18, 2015, Tuesday
Axis Bank mobile app tops other banks: Forrester
The mobile application of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector lender, has fared better than other mobile ...
