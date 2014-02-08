-
March 13, 2016, Sunday
Story in numbers: Election of the US President
A series of elections are held in every state, starting in February, which determine who becomes each party's official ...
-
February 16, 2016, Tuesday
Key winners of Grammy Awards 2016
The Grammy awards threw up some unexpected, some much awaited names in the winners list. Here is alook at the few key names.
-
November 24, 2015, Tuesday
Tracking the dollar across globe
Wall Street measures the strength of the dollar against six global currencies. The Federal Reserve looks at those six, plus 20 ...
-
October 06, 2015, Tuesday
Two Indians in Bloomberg most influential 50
Bloomberg's fifth annual list of 50 most influential people in markets, released on Monday, features two Indians - Prime Minister ...
-
October 03, 2015, Saturday
German reunification
A look at how Germany has changed since East and West Germany reunited 25 years ago on October 3, 1990
-
October 02, 2015, Friday
How Glencore's crazy month makes Greek crisis look tame
Which was a bigger trauma for European stock investors: This summer's pummelling of Greek banks, or the last month in Glencore ...
-
September 11, 2015, Friday
Cases of diplomatic immunity
Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), individuals are protected from a host country's laws only when the ...
-
September 09, 2015, Wednesday
The migrant crisis
More than 2,760 migrants and refugees have died so far in attempts to reach Europe by boat, compared with 2,223 in the same ...
-
July 20, 2015, Monday
StatsGuru: Tracking Iran's key trade numbers
The nuclear deal with Iran means the country may shortly re-integrate with the world economy. Sanctions have taken a toll, on ...
-
July 20, 2015, Monday
How India will benefit from the Iran deal
The Economic Survey (2014-15) estimates that a $1 fall in international crude oil price will reduce India's net import bill by ...
-
July 06, 2015, Monday
Terrorism has cost Pakistan $100 billion in past 11 years
Pakistan says that the heightened incidence of terrorism is a reaction to the conflict and instability in Afghanistan, after the ...
-
July 06, 2015, Monday
StatsGuru: Analysing the Greek crisis
The Greek economy once again threatens to bring down the European project. But it is, in many ways, a clear outlier. As Table 1 ...
-
May 14, 2015, Thursday
Pakistan sees 748% rise in terror deaths in past decade
While Pakistan has seen a 748% increase in terror deaths in 10 years, India has seen a 70% decline in such fatalities in that ...
-
April 12, 2014, Saturday
The Top-Performing Funds
As 2014 started, US markets fell from their peak values, before a sharp recovery in February and March.
-
March 08, 2014, Saturday
World's best-paid investment banks
In the past two years, investment bankers relying on fee income from mergers and acquisitions (M&As) have been optimistic in ...
-
March 01, 2014, Saturday
The sorry state of corporate taxes
Many profitable US companies paid little or no federal income tax between 2008 and 2012, according to a five-year study by a ...
-
February 22, 2014, Saturday
Emerging nations embrace technology
A recent survey by Pew Research Center has pointed to why Facebook is buying WhatsApp for a mind-boggling $19 billion - emerging ...
-
February 17, 2014, Monday
British Film Awards
The harrowing drama 12 Years a Slave won the Best Film award at Britain's top movie honours on Sunday, cementing its status as ...
-
February 15, 2014, Saturday
Corporate shopping
Some technology companies like to shop more than others, a lot more. During the past three years, Google has been involved in ...
-
February 08, 2014, Saturday
Longevity leaderboard
When Microsoft named Satya Nadella as its new boss this week, it ended Steve Ballmer's reign as one of the longest-serving CEOs ...
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Specials » Data Stories » International