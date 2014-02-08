JUST IN
    March 13, 2016, Sunday

    Story in numbers: Election of the US President

    A series of elections are held in every state, starting in February, which determine who becomes each party's official ...
    February 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Key winners of Grammy Awards 2016

    The Grammy awards threw up some unexpected, some much awaited names in the winners list. Here is alook at the few key names.
    November 24, 2015, Tuesday

    Tracking the dollar across globe

    Wall Street measures the strength of the dollar against six global currencies. The Federal Reserve looks at those six, plus 20 ...
    October 06, 2015, Tuesday

    Two Indians in Bloomberg most influential 50

    Bloomberg's fifth annual list of 50 most influential people in markets, released on Monday, features two Indians - Prime Minister ...
    October 03, 2015, Saturday

    German reunification

    A look at how Germany has changed since East and West Germany reunited 25 years ago on October 3, 1990
    October 02, 2015, Friday

    How Glencore's crazy month makes Greek crisis look tame

    Which was a bigger trauma for European stock investors: This summer's pummelling of Greek banks, or the last month in Glencore ...
    September 11, 2015, Friday

    Cases of diplomatic immunity

    Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), individuals are protected from a host country's laws only when the ...
    September 09, 2015, Wednesday

    The migrant crisis

    More than 2,760 migrants and refugees have died so far in attempts to reach Europe by boat, compared with 2,223 in the same ...

  • July 20, 2015, Monday

    StatsGuru: Tracking Iran's key trade numbers

    The nuclear deal with Iran means the country may shortly re-integrate with the world economy. Sanctions have taken a toll, on ...

  • July 20, 2015, Monday

    How India will benefit from the Iran deal

    The Economic Survey (2014-15) estimates that a $1 fall in international crude oil price will reduce India's net import bill by ...

  • July 06, 2015, Monday

    Terrorism has cost Pakistan $100 billion in past 11 years

    Pakistan says that the heightened incidence of terrorism is a reaction to the conflict and instability in Afghanistan, after the ...

  • July 06, 2015, Monday

    StatsGuru: Analysing the Greek crisis

    The Greek economy once again threatens to bring down the European project. But it is, in many ways, a clear outlier. As Table 1 ...
    May 14, 2015, Thursday

    Pakistan sees 748% rise in terror deaths in past decade

    While Pakistan has seen a 748% increase in terror deaths in 10 years, India has seen a 70% decline in such fatalities in that ...

  • April 12, 2014, Saturday

    The Top-Performing Funds

    As 2014 started, US markets fell from their peak values, before a sharp recovery in February and March.

  • March 08, 2014, Saturday

    World's best-paid investment banks

    In the past two years, investment bankers relying on fee income from mergers and acquisitions (M&As) have been optimistic in ...

  • March 01, 2014, Saturday

    The sorry state of corporate taxes

    Many profitable US companies paid little or no federal income tax between 2008 and 2012, according to a five-year study by a ...
    February 22, 2014, Saturday

    Emerging nations embrace technology

    A recent survey by Pew Research Center has pointed to why Facebook is buying WhatsApp for a mind-boggling $19 billion - emerging ...

  • February 17, 2014, Monday

    British Film Awards

    The harrowing drama 12 Years a Slave won the Best Film award at Britain's top movie honours on Sunday, cementing its status as ...

  • February 15, 2014, Saturday

    Corporate shopping

    Some technology companies like to shop more than others, a lot more. During the past three years, Google has been involved in ...

  • February 08, 2014, Saturday

    Longevity leaderboard

    When Microsoft named Satya Nadella as its new boss this week, it ended Steve Ballmer's reign as one of the longest-serving CEOs ...
