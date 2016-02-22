JUST IN
  • STATSPEAK:Screen Swap

    November 13, 2016, Sunday

    Percentage of consumers engaging in TV related activities on a second screen as part of viewing experience
  • STATSPEAK:Tech support

    November 06, 2016, Sunday

    According to the first World FinTech Report fromCapgemini and LinkedIn, in collaboration with Efma
  • Data Tracker: Under fizzed

    November 06, 2016, Sunday

    Indians consume the least amount of soft drinks as compared to the rest of the world
  • Statspeak: Aspiring tycoons

    October 30, 2016, Sunday

    Sixty per cent of nearly 1,200 respondents in India plan to be entrepreneurs over the next 10 years
  • Statspeak: Urban Palate

    October 24, 2016, Monday

    Lunch is taking over dinner in popularity for dining out during the weekends while luxury standalones are giving hotels stiff ...
  • Data Tracker: Mobile opportunities

    October 16, 2016, Sunday

    Mobile devices have turned the world of commerce and banking on its head. Increasingly consumers across the world are researching ...
  • Data Tracker: Urban-rural divide

    September 25, 2016, Sunday

    The split between urban and rural India is not a rigid divide today, but rather a continuum. Urban and rural residents hold many ...
  • Data Tracker: Around the world in a plate

    September 04, 2016, Sunday

    Even as the business of food booms across the world, growing concern over diets, wellness and healthy lifestyles is redefining ...
  • Click on graphic

    August 28, 2016, Sunday

    Data Tracker: Getting to know the millennial shopper

    Companies have spent considerable time and money in getting to know the millennial consumer, but a clear picture of what drives ...
  • Customer confidence drops for India, rises for the US, China

    August 21, 2016, Sunday

    Consumer confidence: concerns and spending intentions around the world (Q2, 2016)
  • Click on graphic

    July 31, 2016, Sunday

    Data Tracker: Tracking the ultra rich

    The growth of ultra high net worth households (UHNHs) slowed down in 2015-16, growing at seven per cent, compared with 17 per ...
  • click on graphic

    May 23, 2016, Monday

    The upsurge in digital expenditure will lead the medium to account for 27 per cent of the global advertising spend in 2016 and ...
  • Image1

    April 25, 2016, Monday

    Getting active and fit, improving sleep quality and reducing stress are the top three health goals for India Inc, according to ...
  • Click on graphics

    April 04, 2016, Monday

    Sixty-five per cent of respondents in a Nielsen online survey in 61 countries say they watch some form of VOD programming
  • Data tracker: The digital dividend

    April 03, 2016, Sunday

    Digital advertising grew 38.2 per cent to touch Rs 6,010 crore in 2015, expected to cross Rs 25,500 crore by 2020
  • Online with a vengeance

    March 14, 2016, Monday

    A majority of consumers in the Nielsen Global Connected Commerce survey conducted research online prior to buying - regardless of ...
  • Statspeak: Virtual Leap

    March 07, 2016, Monday

    More than 80 per cent of Indian marketers use technology to power their marketing
  • Data Tracker: Personal healthcare ads on the rise

    March 06, 2016, Sunday

    Are more Indians concerned about health than ever before, or is it that there are many more companies offering a greater variety ...
  • Click on graphic

    February 29, 2016, Monday

    Social media pioneers occupy the top slots in a fortune tree, a ranking by the Brighton School of Business and Management, UK
  • Statspeak: Mobile travellers

    February 22, 2016, Monday

    Business travellers use mobile devices to remain connected to their home office
