-
November 13, 2016, Sunday
STATSPEAK:Screen Swap
Percentage of consumers engaging in TV related activities on a second screen as part of viewing experience
-
November 06, 2016, Sunday
STATSPEAK:Tech support
According to the first World FinTech Report fromCapgemini and LinkedIn, in collaboration with Efma
-
November 06, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Under fizzed
Indians consume the least amount of soft drinks as compared to the rest of the world
-
October 30, 2016, Sunday
Statspeak: Aspiring tycoons
Sixty per cent of nearly 1,200 respondents in India plan to be entrepreneurs over the next 10 years
-
October 24, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Urban Palate
Lunch is taking over dinner in popularity for dining out during the weekends while luxury standalones are giving hotels stiff ...
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Mobile opportunities
Mobile devices have turned the world of commerce and banking on its head. Increasingly consumers across the world are researching ...
-
September 25, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Urban-rural divide
The split between urban and rural India is not a rigid divide today, but rather a continuum. Urban and rural residents hold many ...
-
September 04, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Around the world in a plate
Even as the business of food booms across the world, growing concern over diets, wellness and healthy lifestyles is redefining ...
-
August 28, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Getting to know the millennial shopper
Companies have spent considerable time and money in getting to know the millennial consumer, but a clear picture of what drives ...
-
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Customer confidence drops for India, rises for the US, China
Consumer confidence: concerns and spending intentions around the world (Q2, 2016)
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Tracking the ultra rich
The growth of ultra high net worth households (UHNHs) slowed down in 2015-16, growing at seven per cent, compared with 17 per ...
-
May 23, 2016, Monday
Selling digital
The upsurge in digital expenditure will lead the medium to account for 27 per cent of the global advertising spend in 2016 and ...
-
April 25, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Fighting fit
Getting active and fit, improving sleep quality and reducing stress are the top three health goals for India Inc, according to ...
-
April 04, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Eyeballs at will
Sixty-five per cent of respondents in a Nielsen online survey in 61 countries say they watch some form of VOD programming
-
April 03, 2016, Sunday
Data tracker: The digital dividend
Digital advertising grew 38.2 per cent to touch Rs 6,010 crore in 2015, expected to cross Rs 25,500 crore by 2020
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Online hook to shopping
A majority of consumers in the Nielsen Global Connected Commerce survey conducted research online prior to buying - regardless of ...
-
March 07, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Virtual Leap
More than 80 per cent of Indian marketers use technology to power their marketing
-
March 06, 2016, Sunday
Data Tracker: Personal healthcare ads on the rise
Are more Indians concerned about health than ever before, or is it that there are many more companies offering a greater variety ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Wealthiest professionals of the world under 35
Social media pioneers occupy the top slots in a fortune tree, a ranking by the Brighton School of Business and Management, UK
-
February 22, 2016, Monday
Statspeak: Mobile travellers
Business travellers use mobile devices to remain connected to their home office
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Specials » Data Stories » Management