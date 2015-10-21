-
July 03, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: Tracking stock markets
The benchmark index declined 0.7% in June, after rising by 17% in the first five months of this year
January 15, 2017, Sunday
Data Tracker: Green is beautiful
Companies are responding to the global demand for naturally derived ingredients in beauty products
August 30, 2016, Tuesday
Bullish on news
Mauritius-based LTS Investment Fund was in limelight this week after picking a big chunk in listed broadcaster NDTV on Monday. ...
July 18, 2016, Monday
StatsGuru: India's IPO market seems to be on the cusp of a revival
Stock markets in India saw a big jump when Narendra Modi was appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prime ministerial ...
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
PaySlips at mutual funds
Capital market regulator Sebi has mandated all mutual fund houses to disclose salaries of their top officials
May 02, 2016, Monday
Top MF execs' payslips
The salaries of some of the country's best investment brains are higher than those of even the best-paid CEOs of India Inc
April 25, 2016, Monday
StatsGuru: Why mutual funds are undergoing a revival
The mutual fund industry has undergone something of a revival -as Table 1 shows, the number of folios has increased after a long ...
March 23, 2016, Wednesday
When terror strikes, markets go bulletproof
Here is how Indian and other markets reacted to past attacks. In most cases, they dodged bullets and, in some, recovered the same ...
March 21, 2016, Monday
StatsGuru: Tracking the trends in commodity prices
The commodities universe, which has suffered from a lengthy decline in values, was rocked over the past month by a sharp revival ...
January 25, 2016, Monday
How real is the bear threat?
One test of a bear market is a 20 per cent decline from a 52-week high. Many stocks and key indices have broken this limit, and ...
January 23, 2016, Saturday
Falling oil prices, China growth fear grip markets
Fear and then relief gripped the markets this week, testing investors' nerves. The problems were not particularly new - concerns ...
January 21, 2016, Thursday
Unprecedented bull run in prices of pulses
The problem has persisted for three decades. Since 1983-84, the average price of pulses has grown much faster than that of other ...
January 08, 2016, Friday
Up against the great wall
In the past year, the going got tough for a country that had become the world's growth engine in the past decade
December 28, 2015, Monday
A new marketing strategy in the new year?
The key highlight of the survey is that 86% of marketers plan to integrate Influencer Marketing as part of their marketing mix in ...
December 03, 2015, Thursday
Developed markets might continue to outdo emerging mkts
The brokerage remains overweight on the euro zone and Japan equities due to the quantitative easing and the likely foreign ...
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
Samvat 2071: Sensex drops most in 4 years
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell four per cent in Samvat 2071, the most in four years. The index of blue-chip companies, however, ...
November 04, 2015, Wednesday
This festive season shoppers find cheer online
With the festival season almost upon us, online shopping-portals are high on discounts and offers. Here is alook at the numbers ...
October 30, 2015, Friday
India lags world markets in October
The Indian market had gained as much as five per cent this month
October 22, 2015, Thursday
MF shopping basket
Mutual fund houses' net investment in stocks for September stood at Rs 9,320 crore. Fund managers used the sharp correction in ...
October 21, 2015, Wednesday
MFs & insurers fill in for FIIs in Sept quarter
Foreign institutional investors were major sellers during the September quarter. They net-sold shares worth Rs 17,300 crore. ...
