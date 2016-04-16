-
December 07, 2016, Wednesday
Amma's legacy: Social, industrial, crime rankings among India's best
J Jayalalithaa, who died on Monday, was known for gifting her 72 million people a record set of freebies
-
November 17, 2016, Thursday
Global Terrorism Index 2016
The comprehensive study analysed the impact of terrorism for 163 countries, covering 99.7 per cent of the world's population
-
October 09, 2016, Sunday
India's defence spending
FM Arun Jaitley had hinted that budgetary outlay for defence and security could go up, during a speech at a State Bank of India ...
-
October 02, 2016, Sunday
Story in numbers: Have money, won't spend
The 2014-15 Union Budget had a 25% increase in allocation to two funds, meant for Dalits and Adivasis
-
August 29, 2016, Monday
Sedition: what it really means and how many are guilty
For the first time in 67 years, after the Narendra Modi government came to power, the National Crime Records Bureau added ...
-
August 14, 2016, Sunday
Assam: The troubling dynamics of Tribal identity
Kokrajhar is the heart of the Bodo territory
-
July 20, 2016, Wednesday
How reservations help disadvantaged-caste students get higher education
A review of education data confirmed a growing tide of SC/ST students in higher education, but their numbers still lag their ...
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
Taxing time for MLAs?
Analysis of income-tax and PAN details of MLAs in the five Assembly elections just gone by
-
May 25, 2016, Wednesday
Don't report it, or how Bihar fights crime
Bihar's crime rate is lower than more prosperous states with fewer people, despite having India's lowest per capita income and ...
-
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Cash is king in states
An ADR analysis of 71 state elections and three Lok Sabha polls between 2004 and 2015 showed that parties often spent more than ...
-
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Decoding MLAS
An analysis of affidavits filed by 812 MLAs elected in states which went to polls recently reveals 53% are crorepatis while 23% ...
-
May 15, 2016, Sunday
Tamil Nadu polls: Decoding the candidates
Chief ministerial candidates of three major parties in Tamil Nadu - AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, DMK chief M Karunanidhi and ...
-
May 05, 2016, Thursday
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to account for 33% of Lok Sabha by 2026
If India's parliamentary seats were to be re-allocated across states on the basis of population, the Gangetic belt would send 275 ...
-
May 02, 2016, Monday
Story in numbers: Income and expenditure of national parties
The total includes income from various sources all over India, as shown in their income-tax returns
-
April 25, 2016, Monday
Parliament functioned smoothly except in monsoon session last year
Sahil Makkar compiles the number of productive hours and the Bills passed in both Houses
-
April 23, 2016, Saturday
The transition the old and the new in the Rajya Sabha
Outgoing Rajya Sabha members from the nominated category(These were the United Progressive Alliance govt's choices)Mrinal ...
-
April 20, 2016, Wednesday
Assembly Elections 2016: Kerala faces polls with declining Gulf remittances
Gulf remittances to the state have dropped to a four-year low of $14.9 billion (Rs 1 lakh crore) in the third quarter ...
-
April 19, 2016, Tuesday
Bengal poll runners
Association for Democratic Reforms scrutinised the affidavits of candidates contesting the third and fourth phases of Assembly ...
-
April 16, 2016, Saturday
Social media stars: Kerala
Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and BJP state president K Rajasekaran are also active, often tweeting in Malayalam
-
April 16, 2016, Saturday
Social media stars: Assam
Recent BJP convert Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is said to have tilted the scales against the three-time incumbent Congress, leads ...
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Specials » Data Stories » Politics