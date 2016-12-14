-
November 18, 2017, Saturday
Sitharaman asks Tamil Nadu for 50-yr supply plan for proposed defence parks
The government of Tamil Nadu has proposed setting up of an aerospace and defence parks in the State and the centre has asked the ...
-
August 03, 2017, Thursday
Kalyani group-Rafael JV inaugurates India's first defence sub-systems unit
Spread across 24,000 sq ft, the Rs 70-cr unit will cater to Indian Armed Forces and export market
-
March 01, 2017, Wednesday
India's homegrown interceptor destroys 'enemy' ballistic missile in test
The weapon is capable of neutralising any incoming enemy ballistic missile at low altitude
-
February 15, 2017, Wednesday
Cyient ties up with Italian power systems supplier
Collaboration to offer full life-cycle services, products, systems to aerospace & defence industry
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget 2017 for defence: Govt refuses to bite the bullet
FY18 allocation for defence accounts for 16.8% of govt spending, down from 17.1% in previous year
-
January 30, 2017, Monday
Defence sector seeks tax rationalisation, policy clarity
Small industry is worst affected, since cash-flow is a problem for many
-
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Navy kicks off global search for a carrier-borne fighter
Leaving Tejas out in the cold, navy reaches out to global vendors
-
January 26, 2017, Thursday
New, lethal Pinaka scores bulls-eye in testing
No need for risky surgical strikes as rocket can hit terror camps across LoC with pinpoint accuracy
-
January 19, 2017, Thursday
First large order for ballistic helmets gives hope to defence industry
Supplier to be Kanpur-based MKU, whose products have been supplied to foreign militaries
-
January 11, 2017, Wednesday
Is Pakistan Army preparing to turn on LeT and Jaish?
No Lal Masjid-style crackdown, new army chief to rely on ISI squeeze
-
January 10, 2017, Tuesday
3M India eyes defence foray in the country
With $30.8 bn in sales, operations in more than 70 countries, 3M sells more than 55,000 products
-
January 04, 2017, Wednesday
S P Tyagi purchased properties in 'cash', but didn't inform govt
Tyagi was bound to intimate the govt about the acquisition of assets by him
-
December 31, 2016, Saturday
Superseded general not to resign, pledges support to new Army chief
Gen Bipin Rawat has superseded Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to become COAS from Jan 1, 2017
-
December 30, 2016, Friday
Aircraft carrier version of Tejas still alive, despite navy opposition
Since April, ADA admirals have been insisting on replacing Tejas with 57 other foreign fighter jets
-
December 30, 2016, Friday
After auto, Gujarat aims to be defence, aerospace hub
Airbus, Boeing have evinced interest in setting up a helicopter component manufacturing unit
-
December 30, 2016, Friday
Indian artillery gun shines in trials, to be displayed on Republic Day
ATAGS is potentially DRDO's biggest indigenous plan, generating manufacture worth over Rs 30,000 cr
-
December 25, 2016, Sunday
Govt sanctions 9k assault rifles, bullet proof vehicles to SSB
The force has 67 battalions on ground at present (about 67,000 personnel)
-
December 19, 2016, Monday
Controversy clouds out-of-turn appointment of next army chief
Over the past two decades, six of eight army chiefs have been from the infantry and the other two from the artillery division
-
December 18, 2016, Sunday
Govt defends Lt Gen Bipin Rawat's appointment, cites his track record
Ministry sources said all officers in the panel of officers in rank of army commanders are competent; most suitable is selected
-
December 14, 2016, Wednesday
Still clearing the earlier mess: Manohar Parrikar
He said, now the DRDO has been mandated to rope in private sector industry for development