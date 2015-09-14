-
December 01, 2016, Thursday
India, US ink landmark deal for 145 M777 howitzer artillery guns
Deal for 145 American ultra-light howitzers, costing about Rs 5,000 crore was recently cleared by the Cabinet Committee on ...
October 10, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Not another MMRCA fiasco, please
The government must forswear political caution in the national interest and identify the best choice of aircraft for India
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Despite launch of new stealth destroyer, navy still faces major fleet shortfall
With private sector capacities under-utilised, continuing shortfalls are building pressure for the procurement of warships from ...
September 12, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Spending a big defence budget
For the military, the central problem is that the government has multiple finance divisions that impede, rather than assist, each ...
August 29, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Treating the Scorpene's sting
The challenge before Indian admirals is to move beyond instinctive denial and develop a nuanced plan of action
August 01, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: What Parrikar needs to do to boost 'Make in India' in defence
Instead of picking winners among big private players as strategic partners, the govt should allow smaller companies to compete
July 27, 2016, Wednesday
Failures in defence
No respite from indigenisation delays, maintenance woes
July 04, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Taking Tejas forward
The defence ministry must ensure that HAL builds the aircraft at a rate of 12-16 fighters per year to translate it into a real ...
April 25, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: The way forward in military command
India would benefit from tri-service theatre commanders who report directly to the political leadership, as in the US
April 11, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Get real in US-India defence ties
New Delhi remains a priggish suitor to Washington's overtures, but it has begun appreciating potential tech benefits to ties with ...
March 28, 2016, Monday
Ajai Shukla: A policy environment for defence
Why is the defence ministry bypassing the free market, and opting for governmental judgment about corporate partners?
February 06, 2016, Saturday
Premvir Das: Military cooperation with the US has its limits
In bilateral interfaces, relations with China have also to be given due weight
January 27, 2016, Wednesday
Rafale deal: An expensive buy
The purchase eats up defence acquisition budget
December 21, 2015, Monday
Ajai Shukla: Engine of indigenisation
India has consistently failed to prioritise aero engine development
December 10, 2015, Thursday
Defence equipment parameters should be realistic
Indian companies get left out of the procurement process because they cannot fulfil ambitious military specifications
December 02, 2015, Wednesday
Premvir Das: Navies are for more than just fighting
The ability to reach far out and sustain this reach over long periods gives the navy a global face the other two services do not ...
October 12, 2015, Monday
Ajai Shukla: A second Tejas assembly line
Bring in a private sector company to establish a parallel production line for the Tejas
October 08, 2015, Thursday
Premvir Das: India still needs Russia
In terms of acquiring indigenous defence capabilities, the gap between what comes from Russia, and from all others put together, ...
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Ajai Shukla: Dead IAF pilot's father writes to PM
Gurbax Singh Dhindsa has underlined the fact that military personnel have little recourse to justice in higher courts
September 14, 2015, Monday
Ajai Shukla: After OROP, instability
After OROP, the military will now demand further pay and promotion parity with civilians
