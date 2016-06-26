December 24, 2016, Saturday New year, new games Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year

October 22, 2016, Saturday Sony Xperia XZ: Newest flagship in town Despite being steady, the Sony Xperia XZ has room for improvement

October 01, 2016, Saturday Gegenpressing its opponents With smarter AI, better ball control and a finer playing experience, the game is ready to make its way to the top

September 17, 2016, Saturday Reliance Jio: Good for data and apps, calls still sketchy The author tries out the new service and returns with mixed results

September 03, 2016, Saturday Milagrow AguaBot 5.0: Sweep and swab away This cleaning robot does a fine job, as long as it doesn't encounter wires

August 27, 2016, Saturday Asus Zenfone 3: Back with a bang The revamped Zenfone series is sure to create a buzz among Asus loyalists

August 27, 2016, Saturday Need something? Consider it done This app, which communicates via chat, can help hire carpenters, electricians, locksmiths and even get a cake delivered at your ...

August 21, 2016, Sunday LeEco Super3 X55: Big screen on a budget At Rs 59,790, it is a fabulous offering at the price point for a big-screen TV

August 14, 2016, Sunday Redmi 3s Prime: Packs a punch The Redmi 3s Prime is everything a budget phone aspires to be

August 07, 2016, Sunday Oppo F1S: Interesting launch but overpriced At Rs 17,990 it might lose out to other powerful and feature-rich smartphones

July 31, 2016, Sunday Sony Bravia KD-55X9350D: Watching films out of the box The Sony Bravia KD-55X9350D is for those who don't want a separate sound system

July 31, 2016, Sunday Yumchek: Don't leave those bills behind I have a friend who never leaves a restaurant without collecting the bill. "That's for my records, for who knows what can cause ...

July 24, 2016, Sunday Honor 5C: Light on your pocket At Rs 10,999, the Honor 5C is a great bargain for its price

July 17, 2016, Sunday Pokemon GO: Augmented reality fun Game hasn't been launched in India yet it has many hooked

July 17, 2016, Sunday Dell XPS 12: Elegantly efficient It is stylish and a decent performer. But shoddy battery life might overshadow its pros

July 10, 2016, Sunday English can take a back seat The home-grown Indus OS supports 12 languages and is slowly gaining market share

July 03, 2016, Sunday Sony Xperia X: Falls short on performance Though a flagship, the phone doesn't match up to its price tag of Rs 48,990

July 03, 2016, Sunday Five things to look forward to Now that we know what the "N" in Android N stands for, here are five improvements which should make it well worth the expected ...