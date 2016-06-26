-
December 24, 2016, Saturday
New year, new games
Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year
-
October 22, 2016, Saturday
Sony Xperia XZ: Newest flagship in town
Despite being steady, the Sony Xperia XZ has room for improvement
-
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Gegenpressing its opponents
With smarter AI, better ball control and a finer playing experience, the game is ready to make its way to the top
-
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Reliance Jio: Good for data and apps, calls still sketchy
The author tries out the new service and returns with mixed results
-
September 03, 2016, Saturday
Milagrow AguaBot 5.0: Sweep and swab away
This cleaning robot does a fine job, as long as it doesn't encounter wires
-
August 27, 2016, Saturday
Asus Zenfone 3: Back with a bang
The revamped Zenfone series is sure to create a buzz among Asus loyalists
-
August 27, 2016, Saturday
Need something? Consider it done
This app, which communicates via chat, can help hire carpenters, electricians, locksmiths and even get a cake delivered at your ...
-
August 21, 2016, Sunday
LeEco Super3 X55: Big screen on a budget
At Rs 59,790, it is a fabulous offering at the price point for a big-screen TV
-
August 14, 2016, Sunday
Redmi 3s Prime: Packs a punch
The Redmi 3s Prime is everything a budget phone aspires to be
-
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Oppo F1S: Interesting launch but overpriced
At Rs 17,990 it might lose out to other powerful and feature-rich smartphones
-
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Micromax Canvas Lapbook L1160: Good looking, great for light work
It's a good-looking device: Black, with a metallic finish; sleek, with a streamlined body
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Sony Bravia KD-55X9350D: Watching films out of the box
The Sony Bravia KD-55X9350D is for those who don't want a separate sound system
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Yumchek: Don't leave those bills behind
I have a friend who never leaves a restaurant without collecting the bill. "That's for my records, for who knows what can cause ...
-
July 24, 2016, Sunday
Honor 5C: Light on your pocket
At Rs 10,999, the Honor 5C is a great bargain for its price
-
July 17, 2016, Sunday
Pokemon GO: Augmented reality fun
Game hasn't been launched in India yet it has many hooked
-
July 17, 2016, Sunday
Dell XPS 12: Elegantly efficient
It is stylish and a decent performer. But shoddy battery life might overshadow its pros
-
July 10, 2016, Sunday
English can take a back seat
The home-grown Indus OS supports 12 languages and is slowly gaining market share
-
July 03, 2016, Sunday
Sony Xperia X: Falls short on performance
Though a flagship, the phone doesn't match up to its price tag of Rs 48,990
-
July 03, 2016, Sunday
Five things to look forward to
Now that we know what the "N" in Android N stands for, here are five improvements which should make it well worth the expected ...
-
June 26, 2016, Sunday
Google Gboard: Finally, iOS gets a good gesture typing app
The keyboard bundles predictive search and gif image search, combining functionality and fun
-
October 22, 2016, Saturday
Google Pixel XL: The ultimate android beast
The Pixel may be one of the best Android phones yet
-
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Acer S13: Affordable ultrabook
Slim and light, the Acer S13 is good value for money
-
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Get Fit
Garmin Forerunner 735XT Rs 42,990If you're serious about running and plan to run triathlons, this watch is for you. The GPS locks ...
-
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Ready, set, Assetto!
While Assetto Corsa still has miles to go before making it to the top, it does leave a mark with its authenticity and realism
-
September 03, 2016, Saturday
HP Spectre 13: Slim, but powerful
The world's thinnest laptop houses an i7 processor, performs exceptionally well but could do with better battery back-up
-
August 27, 2016, Saturday
Coolpad Mega 2.5D: A pocket-friendly launch
Loaded with interesting features, the phone packs a punch
-
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Huawei P9: For shutterbugs
If you like photography on the go, this phone's for you
-
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Google Duo: Bare-bones app gets the job done
Google's answer to Apple's FaceTime and Microsoft's Skype
-
August 14, 2016, Sunday
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: No-nonsense business machine plus some
A svelte device capable of handling most day-to-day tasks
-
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Windows 10 Anniversary Edition: 10 things to look out for
All users of Windows 10 are eligible for this update, which is being rolled out in phases
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
LG X Screen: Smart screens, smarter price
LG X Screen is a pretty device and makes a strong entry at this price point
-
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Yoky: Because, it's human to forget!
After an exhausting day, I reached home and tried searching for the house keys. But the whole process ended in a panic attack ...
-
July 24, 2016, Sunday
ASUS ROG G20CB: Blood, sweat and tears in 4K
It is powered by 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX980 graphics card & an intel i7-6700 processor
-
July 24, 2016, Sunday
NBA Live Mobile: Hoops, they did it again!
NBA Live Mobile is the fun basketball game that will enthuse first-time gamers as well as old timers
-
July 17, 2016, Sunday
Samsung SUHD 55KS9000: Great all-rounder
The TV makes for a great multimedia experience if you're no fan of 3D
-
July 10, 2016, Sunday
Xiaomi Mi Max: Is it really the new big?
Priced at Rs 14,999, Xiaomi's Mi Max is hard to ignore
-
July 10, 2016, Sunday
iball CompBook Excelance: For students and first-timers
While it isn't made for gaming, it handles browsing & office work without any hitches
-
July 03, 2016, Sunday
Moto G4: Dynamite for your budget
At Rs 12,499, it's a great catch
-
June 26, 2016, Sunday
Asus ROG G551VW: A must-buy for hardcore gamers
Though expensive, the Asus ROG G551VW laptop will not give you any reason to complain
-
June 26, 2016, Sunday
Airtel Open Network: Not much help for users yet
Airtel's recently launched Open Network free app can't be found on the Google Play Store if you look for apps from that company