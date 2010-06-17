-
September 07, 2010, Tuesday
M Govinda Rao: Bill on DTC - Baby Steps in Tax Reform
The Bill on the direct taxes code (DTC) placed in Parliament is very much on expected lines. The wide-ranging proposals to ...
-
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
Grandfathering SEZs: Has FM walked the talk?
An investment to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore employing over 500,000 people with a staggering incremental growth rate of 127 per ...
-
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
DTC may cause serious selling in stock markets
Choice and incentive are powerful, inter-connected drivers for economic decisions, big or small. The choice could be about ...
-
June 21, 2010, Monday
Regulations on controlled foreign corporations: Are we ready?
The Revised Discussion Paper on Direct Taxes Code (DTC), released by the government for public debate on June 15 has thrown up ...
-
June 21, 2010, Monday
Tax reforms on track - DTC Bill calibrated!
North Block officials presented the revised discussion paper on the Direct Taxes Code (“Code”) to rush tabling a bill ...
-
June 17, 2010, Thursday
Second draft raises new anxieties on GAAR rules
The revised discussion paper released by the government on the Direct Taxes Code (Code) brought cheer on many fronts such as the ...
-
June 17, 2010, Thursday
A less taxing code
The much-awaited revised version of the direct taxes code (DTC) has been widely welcomed with relief. Clearly, the government has ...
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Specials » Expert Speak