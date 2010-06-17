-
September 02, 2010, Thursday
DTC's impact on India Inc
Although below expectations, experts see proposals as largely positive.
-
June 21, 2010, Monday
Change in personal I-T rates unlikely
The finance ministry is likely to retain the existing rates of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent on personal income tax ...
-
June 19, 2010, Saturday
'A simpler tax statute remains the aim'
The revised discussion paper on the Direct Taxes Code (DTC) may have brought some cheer to the industry and the taxpayers by ...
-
June 17, 2010, Thursday
Investment through PNs set to rise with proposed DTC
Taxes on FIIs may rise with long-term capital gains in the net.
-
June 17, 2010, Thursday
DTC rethink on cut in tax exemptions
In its second draft of the Direct Tax Code (DTC), the Union ministry of finance has brought back many small perks not included in ...
-
June 17, 2010, Thursday
Stock market investments may be subject to tax risk
The revised code, if implemented in the present form, will complicate financial planning for investors.
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates