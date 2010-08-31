-
September 02, 2011, Friday
DTC may come into force from April, says Pranab
"If we have it [the report of Standing Committee] in the Winter Session [of Parliament], I will have no problem in effecting ...
-
March 29, 2011, Tuesday
Cooperatives seek exemption from direct tax code
Major national cooperatives today demanded that they should be kept out of the proposed direct tax code and continued to be given ...
-
February 13, 2011, Sunday
Govt mulls tighter international tax norms
The government is considering tightening taxation norms for Indian companies having intermediary holding entities in overseas ...
-
January 07, 2011, Friday
Direct tax collections rise 19% in Apr-Dec
“Growth in collections for December this year over the same month last year was 20 per cent,” the Central Board of ...
-
September 07, 2010, Tuesday
M Govinda Rao: Bill on DTC - Baby Steps in Tax Reform
The Bill on the direct taxes code (DTC) placed in Parliament is very much on expected lines. The wide-ranging proposals to ...
-
September 03, 2010, Friday
Wealth tax: Higher slab, wider ambit
The expensive piece of art you display in your living room may now add to your wealth tax burden. The latest version of the ...
-
September 02, 2010, Thursday
DTC lightens evasion penalties
While the tax burden for an average taxpayer will lighten marginally, for tax evaders the Direct Taxes Code (DTC) proposes to ...
-
September 01, 2010, Wednesday
Major tax incentives for R&D facilities under taxes code
Companies with research and development (R&D) facilities in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology will continue to enjoy major ...
-
September 01, 2010, Wednesday
20% MAT to hit infotech services
Indian IT companies that are operational by 2014 can enjoy the incentives provided in the present tax regime even when the direct ...
-
September 01, 2010, Wednesday
Tax incentives for business to be investment-linked
The Direct Taxes Code (DTC) Bill has proposed to substitute all profit-linked incentives with investment-linked incentives for ...
-
September 01, 2010, Wednesday
Some cheer in Direct Taxes Code for the salaried
The Direct Taxes Code is sure to cheer salaried employees. To begin with, medical reimbursements of up to Rs 50,000 a year will ...
-
September 01, 2010, Wednesday
Decoding the tax code
There are many good reasons for the cautious and conservative approach the Union finance ministry has adopted towards direct tax ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
SC to hear Maharashtra-Karnataka border row from Feb 4: CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan today said the Supreme Court will hear the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
DTC to raise income tax base: Revenue Secy
The government is confident the proposed Direct Taxes Code (DTC) will increase the income tax base, which currently stands at ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Insurers to take a hit if DTC applies as proposed
The Direct Taxes Code (DTC) Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha today is likely to negatively impact the life insurance industry on many ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Dividend income in for taxing times
Individual taxpayers may see a slight dent in their profits earned on investments in mutual funds or life insurers’ ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Non-profit organisations get relief till Rs 1 lakh
The Direct Taxes Code (DTC) Bill has proposed to tax non-profit organisations (NPOs) with income above Rs1 lakh at 15 per cent, ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Anti-avoidance rules proposed, but without details
The Direct Taxes Code Bill has proposed General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) to check arrangements with obtaining tax benefits as ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Cut in Corporate tax does not bring enough cheer
The final version of the Direct Taxes Code (DTC) announced today will have less cheer and more disappointment for the ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Markets welcome clarity on capital gains tax
The delay in implementing the Direct Tax Code (DTC) by a year and clarity on capital gains tax will give breathing space to stock ...
