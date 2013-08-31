-
October 02, 2013, Wednesday
Naukri controls large-scale hiring, amid growing competition
Naukri.com, Info Edge have about 50,000 customers and about 1,20,000 job listings
-
October 01, 2013, Tuesday
How Bharat Matrimony became the best priest in the marriage business
Srinath, a 28-year-old techie, was in a hurry to get married. His astrologer warned him if his alliance was not fixed in three ...
-
September 27, 2013, Friday
Naaptol leverages media to build a hybrid home-shopping business
Naaptol may not be a pure e-commerce player, but has created a unique home-shopping business
-
September 26, 2013, Thursday
redBus journey: A road less taken
redBus.in is the second highest transacted travel website in the country, next only to IRCTC
-
September 25, 2013, Wednesday
Cleartrip targets long-term sustainability, not just volume growth
Over-dependence on air travel business and high marketing and promotion costs are hurting Cleartrip
-
September 24, 2013, Tuesday
Yatra's focus is on building hotels & holidays business
Currently, Yatra is hugely dependent on its air business with nearly 65% revenue coming from ticketing business
-
September 21, 2013, Saturday
John Abraham, SRK-inspired six-pack abs craze fuels this company's dream
A chunk of online company's sales come from fitness equipment and dietary supplements bought by India's youth
-
September 20, 2013, Friday
Penetration, logistics drive Snapdeal's push
The company claims to have 20 million registered users and wide reach in India
-
September 19, 2013, Thursday
Myntra finds its niche: Taking fashion to small towns
Myntra.com's co-founders were not friends from the past; they were carefuly chosen after a comprehensive search
-
September 18, 2013, Wednesday
Flipkart: From a revenue-guzzler to an asset-light e-tailer
The e-tailer has already started making changes to increase profitability
-
September 17, 2013, Tuesday
E-commerce in India begins to give physical retail a run for its money
"The alarm clock hasn't even gone off yet," Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of global e-commerce behemoth, Amazon, says ...
-
August 31, 2013, Saturday
E-commerce Cos Fighting On Delivery Time
After years of competing on the discount plank, yet another 'd' is threatening to be a game-changer for e-commerce companies. ...
