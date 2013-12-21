-
December 21, 2013, Saturday
West Bengal EOW reduced to an administrative office
EOW has been headless for two years, following the departure of its IPS-director Nirmal Ghosh from the post
-
December 21, 2013, Saturday
Karnataka: Low incidence, limited fire power
In Karnataka, the share of economic offences in overall crimes registered every year is very low, primarily due to the fact that ...
-
December 21, 2013, Saturday
Tamil Nadu: Two wings better for land of Emu
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Tamil Nadu Police is adopting new methods to collect information on economic crimes from ...
-
December 21, 2013, Saturday
Personnel, expertise crunch hurts Mumbai EOW
Various arrests, followed by the subsequent attachment of properties, in the Rs 5,600-crore National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) ...
-
December 21, 2013, Saturday
Andhra Pradesh beefs up EOW teams, strengthens coordination
Andhra Pradesh has strengthened EOW through the past few years, bringing some of the best officials to this branch
-
December 21, 2013, Saturday
How prepared is Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing?
On any given day, the office of the Delhi Police's economic offences wing (EOW), next to the famous Birla Mandir in central ...
