-
September 02, 2013, Monday
Egypt's Morsi to stand trial for 'inciting murder': TV
Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi is to stand trial in a criminal court for "incitement to murder", state television ...
-
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
US-Egypt alliance to remain, despite dim democracy
The White House is reluctantly preparing to accept an Egyptian government that could be a democracy in name only, two years after ...
-
August 21, 2013, Wednesday
Obama, top aides, review Egypt strategy
President Barack Obama and top aides scrutinized US strategy on Egypt, while the White House denied it had quietly frozen ...
-
August 21, 2013, Wednesday
Egypt could survive without US military aid: interim PM
Egypt's interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi has said in an interview it would be a mistake if the United States cut off ...
-
August 20, 2013, Tuesday
Muslim Brotherhood's spiritual leader arrested in Egypt
Spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohammed Badie has been arrested in Cairo, Egyptian officials said today. He was ...
-
August 19, 2013, Monday
Egypt turmoil deepens; militants kill 25 policemen
Suspected militants today ambushed two mini-buses carrying off-duty policemen in Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula, killing 25 of ...
-
August 19, 2013, Monday
38 Muslim Brotherhood prisoners killed in Egypt
At least 38 Muslim Brotherhood prisoners were killed tonight while attempting to escape from a jail in Egypt, media reports ...
-
August 17, 2013, Saturday
Stand off as Egypt security forces 'surround protesters in'
Egypt security forces surrounded a Cairo mosque where Islamist supporters were holed up, with each side accusing the other of ...
-
August 17, 2013, Saturday
Companies halt operations amid violence in Egypt
A number of international companies have suspended operations in Egypt as three days of violent street battles make the streets ...
-
August 16, 2013, Friday
638 killed in deadliest crackdown on Morsi supporters in Egypt
Egypt's defiant Muslim Brotherhood today stormed and torched local government offices as they began a march from the Al-Iman ...
-
August 14, 2013, Wednesday
Egypt's new leaders name new provincial chiefs
Egypt's interim president swore in 20 new provincial governors today, a move that reinforces the new leadership's authority and ...
-
August 01, 2013, Thursday
Egypt's military keeps Morsi's whereabouts secret
Egypt is taking extreme measures to keep Mohammed Morsi hidden. It says dignitaries are helicoptered to the deposed president's ...
-
July 26, 2013, Friday
UN chief calls for release of Morsi, Brotherhood leaders
UN leader Ban Ki-moon has called on the Egyptian military to free overthrown president Mohammed Morsi and Muslim Brotherhood ...
-
July 23, 2013, Tuesday
Four dead in Egypt clashes: security, medical sources
Four people were killed in clashes between supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi today, one in ...
-
July 22, 2013, Monday
Egypt begins work on Constitution, Islamists protest
A 10-member panel to amend Egypt's Constitution met for the first time today amid political turmoil over the ouster of President ...
-
July 20, 2013, Saturday
Three dead as rival Egyptian factions clash
Three women died in clashes between loyalists and opponents of Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, medics said ...
-
July 19, 2013, Friday
Egypt president vows to battle for security to the end
Egyptian President Adly Mansour vowed on today to battle for security "to the end", as Islamists promised new protests against ...
-
July 18, 2013, Thursday
EU urges comprehensive political process in Egypt
The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton Wednesday urged for a comprehensive political process in Egypt, ...
-
July 17, 2013, Wednesday
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood refuse reconciliation talk
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood has decided not to hold any discussion over national reconciliation, Xinhua reported Tuesday.
-
July 16, 2013, Tuesday
Morsi loyalists clash with security forces as US envoy visits
Hundreds of Islamists loyal to deposed president Mohamed Morsi clashed with security forces as they rallied for his return, after ...
