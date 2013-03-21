-
June 05, 2013, Wednesday
Biodegradable plastics: the way ahead
Biodegradable plastics offer the convenience of carrying and storage and do not have the ill effects of traditional plastics
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
There is hope in renewable energy
With rising pressure of fossil fuels, renewable energy is the answer to future power woes
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
Has Agra lost the battle to pollution?
Even after 20 years of judicial activism, major policy pronouncements and projects worth millions of rupees, this Taj city ...
-
June 03, 2013, Monday
Carpools: Driving into greener pastures
Carpooling not only helps save fuel but also contributes to the environment
-
June 03, 2013, Monday
Carpools: Driving into greener pastures
Carpooling not only helps save fuel but also contributes to the environment
-
June 03, 2013, Monday
Carbon footprint: Think smart, act smarter
Reducing one's carbon footprint can be done with some simple things
-
June 03, 2013, Monday
The tangled tale of Jindal's waste-to-energy project
Few issues in Delhi whip people into as much of a frenzy as Jindal's Okhla-based waste-to-energy plant. Residents of Sukhdev ...
-
May 23, 2013, Thursday
Bangladesh's Green Radio heralds new era of environment education
Nature lovers in Bangladesh can tune in to 89.6 FM for their daily dose of green awakening, courtesy a 45-minute programme which ...
-
May 18, 2013, Saturday
A check on greed in the iron age
The Supreme Court has reallowed mining in Karnataka subject to conditions. Is it possible to safeguard the environment while ...
-
May 16, 2013, Thursday
Power crisis: Solution still remains elusive
CIL blames environmental clearances norms for the lower-than-expected output
-
May 10, 2013, Friday
Dalai Lama says environmental awakening came at 24
The Dalai Lama has kicked off his four-day visit to Portland, Oregon by talking about his first understandings of pollution. The ...
-
April 26, 2013, Friday
Environment concerns on shale gas weigh heavy on govt mind
As the government is trying to finalise a shale gas policy, it wants to build in environmental safeguards into the overall ...
-
March 21, 2013, Thursday
Environment activists from India, Lanka unite against Kudankulam
Lankan govt has also protested and voiced reservations against the project
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Environment » Features