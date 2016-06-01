-
August 19, 2016, Friday
Pacific sea level predicts global temperature changes: Study
In 2015 alone, the average global surface temperature increased by 0.18 degrees Celsius
-
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
Cheap gas, coal won't hobble renewables: Energy report
Also said that India will be the key to future global emissions trend
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
India strengthens rules to control plastic waste
The MoEF and the pollution control boards (CPCB or Central Pollution Control Board and State Pollution Control Boards) together ...
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Do your bit, make a difference to the environment
Each year celebration of the World Environment Day is based on the particular theme decided by the United Nations to make the ...
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Going green a solution for environmental problems
Pollution, environment, green house gases, global warming and energy wastage, are some of the issues that one keeps hearing about ...
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Adding agility to decision making
Decisiveness is not enough in a volatile environment; companies have to cut through layers to speed up processes
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
Javadekar urges nation to plant more trees on World Environment Day
The minister also released a book and DVD on the life of leopards on environment day
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
Gujarat working on e-rickshaw project for pollution control: CM
She made the announcement at a function organised by Gujarat Pollution Control Board in Ahmedabad to mark the World Environment ...
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
Govt committed to weed out illegal wildlife trade: Prakash Javadekar
Javadekar also said govt has entered into an MoU with America to get latest technology to arrest those engaging in poaching
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
On Environment Day, forest activists remind PM of 'Mann Ki Baat'
A Hasdeo Arand Bachao Sangharsh Samiti event started with reminding Modi about his concerns for protecting forests in his 'Mann ...
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
ICICI Bank plans to go paperless in green drive
Tab banking, internet and mobile banking and contactless mobile payment solutions are among the efforts towards managing the ...
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
World Environment Day: All things organic at Dastkar
Event allows visitors to savour fresh organic food and try beauty products, grains, spices, snacks and beverages
-
June 04, 2016, Saturday
World Environment Day; let's clean air we breathe to stay healthy
According to new WHO figures, 16 of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India
-
June 02, 2016, Thursday
Widening of Mithi river: NGT slaps Rs 25 lakh on MMRDA
The National Green Tribunal has imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Development Authority (MMRDA) for ...
-
June 02, 2016, Thursday
Hundreds of mines lay closed down following NGT Order
Hundreds of minor minerals mines, which failed to obtain the NGT-mandated environment clearance (EC) in Kota region were forced ...
-
June 02, 2016, Thursday
World Environment Day; let's clean air we breathe to stay healthy and alert
According to new WHO figures, 16 of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India. Further, levels are growing of ultra-fine ...
-
June 02, 2016, Thursday
Environment ministry switches to swift gear
2,000 clearances given across categories in the past two years, says e-book
-
June 01, 2016, Wednesday
Environment Day celebrations: Javadekar to release vultures
With a drastic decline in vulture population in country, the Environment Ministry has decided to kick start this year's World ...
-
June 01, 2016, Wednesday
NGT asks NMRC to get clearance for Noida-Greater Noida metro line
It also said if project does not comply with direction issued under environmental clearance, work 'shall be liable to be stopped ...
-
June 01, 2016, Wednesday
Pollution turning Taj Mahal yellow: NGT notice to Centre
Green panel also restrained civic authorities from burning MSW in open in Agra and areas around eco-sensitive TTZ
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Environment » News