-
March 31, 2013, Sunday
6th edition of consolidated FDI policy to be out this week
The government has allowed FDI in multi-brand retail, power exchanges and hiked FDI cap in single-brand retail and broadcasting
-
February 28, 2013, Thursday
Govt to follow global practices to define FDI, FII
Seeking to end ambiguity, the government today proposed to follow the international practice with regard to defining foreign ...
-
November 29, 2012, Thursday
SP to vote against FDI in Rajya Sabha
In a discomforting news to the government, Samajwadi Party today said it will vote against FDI in Rajya Sabha where UPA does not ...
-
September 15, 2012, Saturday
Govt gets going on disinvestment
The government on Friday cleared stake sale in Nalco, MMTC, Hindustan Copper (HCL) and Oil India. The Cabinet approved divestment ...
-
September 15, 2012, Saturday
Govt opens FDI floodgates for global airlines and retailers
Jolted out of policy inaction, the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government on Friday opened the FDI ...
-
April 12, 2012, Thursday
Walmart may enter online retail in India
American retail giant Walmart is learnt to be actively exploring the online space in India. It was in talks with some leading ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » TopStories