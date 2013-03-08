-
March 15, 2013, Friday
Sector needs introspection: Screwvala
Full realisation of efforts gone into digitisation will only be realised after 2-3 years, he says
-
March 15, 2013, Friday
'Sports broadcasting needs to move beyond cricket'
Need arises as cricket becomes increasingly financially unviable due to spiralling costs of acquiring rights
-
March 14, 2013, Thursday
Digitisation deadline will be met: I&B
Even as the Information & Broadcasting Ministry figures show 60% digitisation has been achieved in the 38 cities falling ...
-
March 14, 2013, Thursday
Artists to take freedom pitch to Parliament
With the Indian media and entertainment sector constantly facing backlash from multiple groups, a panel discussion, held on ...
-
March 14, 2013, Thursday
Look beyond Bollywood, cricket: Proctor
GroupM Worldwide president while speaking at FICCI FRAMES said that Indian M&E Industry is at cross roads
-
March 14, 2013, Thursday
Rs 1k-cr film next milestone: Experts
Film industry experts on Wednesday said producing a Rs 1,000-crore movie was going to be the next milestone for Bollywood.
-
March 14, 2013, Thursday
Best time to be in TV biz: Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures president says Indian market is friendly for outsiders and is one of the biggest markets internationally
-
March 13, 2013, Wednesday
The gag orders: Are we stifling creative expression?
In a democratic country with the freedom of expression as a fundamental right, the Indian Media and Entertainment industry is ...
-
March 13, 2013, Wednesday
Growth optimism in M&E: Ficci-KPMG
The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector grew from Rs 72,800 crore in 2011 to Rs 82,100 crore in 2012, growth of 12.6 ...
-
March 13, 2013, Wednesday
Freedom of speech is sacrosanct, says Uday Shankar
Uday Shankar, CEO of STAR India and chairman of the Media and Entertainment Committee of FICCI, chalked out challenges that the ...
-
March 13, 2013, Wednesday
'Creativity, tech & regulation the keys'
The three pillars of creativity, technology and regulation will drive the growth of the Media and Entertainment (M&E) ...
-
March 12, 2013, Tuesday
India one of largest markets for local production: Anne Sweeney
For The Walt Disney Company, understanding of its audiences is most important. The company, which has seen growth of Disney ...
-
March 12, 2013, Tuesday
Digital music is streaming to success: Ficci KPMG
The music industry has gone through drastic changes as the industry has been on a digital overdrive for the past several years ...
-
March 12, 2013, Tuesday
Disney chairman Andy Bird bets big on India
The Walt Disney's approach in India is focused on media and entertainment, not only because the industry here is poised for a ...
-
March 12, 2013, Tuesday
2012, blockbuster year for film biz: FICCI KPMG
After several years of muted growth, 2012 was an exciting year for the Indian film industry with the audience returning to the ...
-
March 12, 2013, Tuesday
STBs won't result in digital era
While the first phase of government mandated digitization has been partially successful and the second phase is under way with ...
-
March 08, 2013, Friday
'Entertainment & media set to touch Rs 91,700 cr'
The media and entertainment industry in India is estimated to touch Rs 91,700 crore in 2013, a growth of 11.8% over Rs 82,000 ...
