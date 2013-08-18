-
August 30, 2013, Friday
Decoding the food security legislation
Less painful now, but future uncertain
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Food Security Bill ill-timed, says Bimal Jalan
Criticising the Food Security Bill, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan today said the programme is ill-timed and will further ...
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Rupee slid further after passage of food security bill: TMC
Roy said even though there might be other external factors, there have been domestic policy failures by the government
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Food Bill leaves markets famished
Rupee breaches 66 a dollar; Sensex closes below 18,000; Rs 2.12 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped out
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
2014 polls could stand in the way of states' rollout
The penal provisions under the Bill have been kept at just around Rs 5,000
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Congress, NCP view food Bill as game-changer
Hope to weather anti incumbency through its effective implementation
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Huge fund outlay for food security to hit fiscal deficit: India Inc
The massive outlay of funds required for rolling out the Food Security programme is bound to raise the fiscal deficit by putting ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
All you need to know about Food Security Bill
The Food Security Bill, which seeks to entitle 67% of the country's population - about 800 million people - to subsidised food, ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Traders urge govt to club pulses with Food Security Act
Pulses traders have urged the government to incorporate pulses in the Food Security Bill for its supply through the public ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Lok Sabha clears food Bill
Questions raised on the programme's financing but almost all parties support
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
NCP pitches for dialogue with opposition to tackle economic crisis
NCP has emphasised need for taking some bold measures to firmly deal with situation, to protect sentiments of consumers,
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
A changing India?
The food security Bill aims to give cereals to the beneficiaries. However, there has been a drop in consumption expenditure since ...
August 26, 2013, Monday
Food Bill being brought with an eye on polls: Mulayam
Contending that the Food Security Bill was being brought with an eye on elections, UPA's outside supporter Samajwadi Party today ...
August 26, 2013, Monday
Food Security Bill is 'Congress Protection Bill': Sanjay Raut
Launching a frontal attack on the UPA's ambitious Food Security Bill, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the proposed ...
August 25, 2013, Sunday
Tamil Nadu to incur Rs 1,000 cr additional burden on Food Bill
The chief ministerhas urged the Centre to provide a legally binding assurance over its committed quantity of foodgrains to states ...
August 23, 2013, Friday
Food items worth Rs 44,000 crore go waste every year
As India grapples to cobble up adequate funds to start the ambitious National Food Security Programme, data shows that a ...
August 21, 2013, Wednesday
Economic crisis will deepen, say business leaders
Most blame it on govt inaction, expect the rupee to weaken further and interest rates to fall
August 20, 2013, Tuesday
Congress surpasses stalemate over FSB to launch scheme in 4 states
Despite the Congress' frantic attempts, the Food Security bill could not be taken up in Parliament today
August 19, 2013, Monday
Neglecting the key issue
Neither side in the face-off between Sen-Dreze and Bhagwati-Panagariya addresses the key issue of supply-side constraints in food ...
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Food bill's impact to be felt in upcoming fiscal years: HSBC
The proposed food security law will increase the government's subsidy bill but its impact is expected to be felt only in the ...
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Some people don't want the poor to get food: K V thomas
Interview with Union food minister
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Food Bill likely to get Par nod early next week
The landmark Food Security Bill is expected to get Parliament's nod early next week after Rajya Sabha approves the measure that ...
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Loss of foodgrains, poor back-end infra are major challenges
Rs 236 crore worth of foodgrains lost in Q1
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Larger concern in the food Bill is its effective implementation: CII
Kris Gopalakrishnan opines as significant section of population lives under BPL, govt intervention to provide nutritious food is ...
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Rating downgrade threat: What does it mean?
The passage of the Food Security Bill by the Lok Sabha on Monday has led to some experts raising the prospects of a rating ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Why markets should stop worrying about the food security bill
Markets welcomed the Food Security Bill (FSB) cleared by the Lok Sabha with an over 500 points fall. Rupee kept on sliding with ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Karuna lauds Sonia Gandhi for Food Bill
Lauding Congress President Sonia Gandhi for 'being instrumental' in bringing the Food Security Bill, DMK today expressed ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Food Bill much diluted from original version
The UPA-2's much awaited National Food Security Bill got a nod from the Lok Sabha on Monday, but a closer look at some of ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
FAQ: Food Security Bill
How it started, who gets what, how is it different? Read it all over here
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Shiv Sena dumps BJP on food security Bill
Sena's stand has caught BJP unawares especially when latter has suggested slew of amendments while terming Food Security Biill as ...
August 26, 2013, Monday
Food Security a 'historic opportunity' or mere 'vote security'?
Almost all political parties including the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the government's bid to cover 67 per ...
August 26, 2013, Monday
Food Security Bill: Govt reaches out to political parties
With the Food Security Bill pending in Parliament, government on Monday reached out to various political parties hoping for a ...
August 26, 2013, Monday
Food Security Bill is 'half baked': BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised the Congress-led UPA Government over the Food Security Bill, saying that ...
August 25, 2013, Sunday
Maha to launch food security scheme in Dec: Minister
Maharashtra government is all set to roll out the ambitious food security scheme in the state from early December which will ...
August 22, 2013, Thursday
Food security Bill to aggravate food prices, say RBI advisors
Food prices are still elevated and the Bill would aggravate food price inflation, said the advisory committee
August 20, 2013, Tuesday
Key elements of food security scheme
Key elements of the ambitious food security scheme launched in Delhi by Congress president Sonia Gandhi which guarantees the poor ...
August 20, 2013, Tuesday
Food security scheme is unparalleled: Sonia Gandhi
Gandhi praised Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for her efforts for implementing the scheme
August 18, 2013, Sunday
Food Bill doesn't address calorie or nutritional issues: Gujarat
State govt says the ordinance will lead to lower entitlement of foodgrains from the current 35 kg to 25 kg