August 30, 2013, Friday Decoding the food security legislation Less painful now, but future uncertain

August 29, 2013, Thursday Food Security Bill ill-timed, says Bimal Jalan Criticising the Food Security Bill, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan today said the programme is ill-timed and will further ...

August 28, 2013, Wednesday Rupee slid further after passage of food security bill: TMC Roy said even though there might be other external factors, there have been domestic policy failures by the government

August 28, 2013, Wednesday Food Bill leaves markets famished Rupee breaches 66 a dollar; Sensex closes below 18,000; Rs 2.12 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped out

August 28, 2013, Wednesday 2014 polls could stand in the way of states' rollout The penal provisions under the Bill have been kept at just around Rs 5,000

August 28, 2013, Wednesday Congress, NCP view food Bill as game-changer Hope to weather anti incumbency through its effective implementation

August 27, 2013, Tuesday Huge fund outlay for food security to hit fiscal deficit: India Inc The massive outlay of funds required for rolling out the Food Security programme is bound to raise the fiscal deficit by putting ...

August 27, 2013, Tuesday All you need to know about Food Security Bill The Food Security Bill, which seeks to entitle 67% of the country's population - about 800 million people - to subsidised food, ...

August 27, 2013, Tuesday Traders urge govt to club pulses with Food Security Act Pulses traders have urged the government to incorporate pulses in the Food Security Bill for its supply through the public ...

August 27, 2013, Tuesday Lok Sabha clears food Bill Questions raised on the programme's financing but almost all parties support

August 27, 2013, Tuesday NCP pitches for dialogue with opposition to tackle economic crisis NCP has emphasised need for taking some bold measures to firmly deal with situation, to protect sentiments of consumers,

August 27, 2013, Tuesday A changing India? The food security Bill aims to give cereals to the beneficiaries. However, there has been a drop in consumption expenditure since ...

August 26, 2013, Monday Food Bill being brought with an eye on polls: Mulayam Contending that the Food Security Bill was being brought with an eye on elections, UPA's outside supporter Samajwadi Party today ...

August 26, 2013, Monday Food Security Bill is 'Congress Protection Bill': Sanjay Raut Launching a frontal attack on the UPA's ambitious Food Security Bill, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the proposed ...

August 25, 2013, Sunday Tamil Nadu to incur Rs 1,000 cr additional burden on Food Bill The chief ministerhas urged the Centre to provide a legally binding assurance over its committed quantity of foodgrains to states ...

August 23, 2013, Friday Food items worth Rs 44,000 crore go waste every year As India grapples to cobble up adequate funds to start the ambitious National Food Security Programme, data shows that a ...

August 21, 2013, Wednesday Economic crisis will deepen, say business leaders Most blame it on govt inaction, expect the rupee to weaken further and interest rates to fall

August 20, 2013, Tuesday Congress surpasses stalemate over FSB to launch scheme in 4 states Despite the Congress' frantic attempts, the Food Security bill could not be taken up in Parliament today