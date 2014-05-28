-
June 03, 2014, Tuesday
Goafest turns into a media-fest
While creative agency professionals were virtually absent throughout the event, personnel from media, digital, PR and the ...
June 02, 2014, Monday
Alokananda Chakraborty: Goafest - Get your act together
The organisers need to reconsider the composition of the jury and the timing of the event to elicit more enthusiastic ...
May 31, 2014, Saturday
Creative call to India's past at Goafest
Speakers at the final day of the annual Goafest advertising festival here urged professionals to turn towards India's spiritual ...
May 31, 2014, Saturday
We are focused on attracting local business: Melanie Varley
Interview with Chief Strategy Officer, MEC
May 31, 2014, Saturday
No yes men please: Advertisers to ad agencies
What began as an experiment last year is now becoming de rigueur at India's answer to the Cannes festival of creativity, Goafest. ...
May 29, 2014, Thursday
Publishers, brass band find a spot at Goafest
Fifty-eight winners walked away with trophies on day one of Goafest 2014
May 28, 2014, Wednesday
Goafest to keep the party alive
The ninth edition has more awards and seminars to compensate for some big names missing from its roster
