January 11, 2014, Saturday
GSAT-14 deployed successfully: Isro
Says the satellite is in the three axes stabilsed mode
January 07, 2014, Tuesday
Isro on cloud nine as India joins 'cryo club'
The satellite was launched on Sunday through GSLV-D5 using India's first indigenous cryogenic engine
January 06, 2014, Monday
Isro's achievement
But now time for some tough questions
January 06, 2014, Monday
Antrix expects 15% rise in turnover
Contracts have been signed to launch large satellites for France, Germany and the UK
January 06, 2014, Monday
Kerala assembly pats ISRO on achieving cryo technology
Kerala Assembly today congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on the successful launch of GSLV-D5 and joining the ...
January 06, 2014, Monday
Sriharikota to get third launch pad
To support these launches, Isro is planning to set up a "high-tech" third launch pad at Sriharikota space station
January 06, 2014, Monday
GSLV-D5 launch puts India in 'cryo club'
First step towards building rockets that can carry heavier payloads
January 04, 2014, Saturday
Isro begins countdown for GSLV-D5 launch
The countdown started after Isro successfully completed rehearsal on Thursday
December 31, 2013, Tuesday
Isro clears launch of GSLV-D5
Lift-off scheduled for next Sunday
December 20, 2013, Friday
GSLV-D5 to take off on January 5
GSLV-D5 is all set to soar the skies from the Sriharikota space-port, near Chennai, at 1618 hrs on January 5, 2014, said Indian ...
January 07, 2014, Tuesday
Isro completes second orbit raising of GSAT-14 successfully
After conducting the first GSLV-D5 Orbit raising maneuver on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully ...
January 07, 2014, Tuesday
GSAT-14's first orbit-raising manoeuvre a success
The remaining two orbit-raising operations are planned for January 7 and 9 to place the satellite on to the geostationary orbit
January 06, 2014, Monday
Isro plans 3rd launch pad at Sriharikota
K Radhakrshnan says launch pad that's required to carry heavy payloads would happen in two years
January 06, 2014, Monday
ISRO has to focus on continuing the momentum in GSLV launches, says expert
On Sunday, India joined the select league of "Cryo Club", a select club of spacefaring of five nations, after successfully ...
January 06, 2014, Monday
Ansari, Singh congratulate ISRO on successful launch of GSLV-D5
Vice President M. Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh have congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation ...
January 06, 2014, Monday
GSLV ready for commercial use after one more launch: Isro chief
Chairman K Radhakrishnan says it may take about a year for the next GSLV to get ready for its mission
January 04, 2014, Saturday
Why mission crucial for Isro
The GSLV is not only key for Isro's future launches, including GSAT-6, 6A and 7A, the two remote sensing satellites GISATs, and ...
January 04, 2014, Saturday
GSLV-D5 to take off on Sunday
The vehicle will carry GSAT-14 satellite, which will provide India with communication services, including tele-education and ...
December 23, 2013, Monday
After Mars, Isro confident GSLV won't fail this time
GSLV-D5 to be launched with GSAT-14 communication satellite on January 5