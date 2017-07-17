-
August 07, 2017, Monday
GST regime: E-way bill system may deter smooth flow of goods
Surveillance squad of states or Centre manning highways may lead to harassment and delays: Experts
August 07, 2017, Monday
GST impact: Surat textile traders may go on strike again
Despite GST cut in job work, industry says it's of limited help
August 06, 2017, Sunday
GST Council clears e-way Bill, setting up of anti-profiteering body
Rates on tractor parts cut to 18%, textile job work to 5%
August 05, 2017, Saturday
GST Council may finalise e-way rules today
GST provision requires goods more than Rs 50,000 to be pre-registered online before it can be moved
August 04, 2017, Friday
Chocolate mithais to attract 5% GST, Centre clarifies
Rates for kulfi, dosa batter, portable toilets spelt out
August 02, 2017, Wednesday
GST: Council to decide on anti-profiteering mechanism at Saturday meet
The much-awaited mechanism for anti-profiteering will be decided upon by the GST Council on Saturday, Finance Minister Arun ...
July 31, 2017, Monday
GST: India Inc sees long-term benefits despite short-term disruptions
While short-term disruptions are taking a toll, CEOs see long-term benefits
July 30, 2017, Sunday
GST has transformed economy, an example of cooperative federalism: PM Modi
While ushering in GST, he said, has been that there should no burden on the plate of the poor man
July 28, 2017, Friday
Truck makers face GST overload; Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland sales decline
While it is yet to recover from the impact of demonetisation and BSIV transition, the domestic commercial vehicle industry is ...
July 27, 2017, Thursday
One month of GST: Doing business more complicated than ever
Ambiguous rules, multi-rate sales tax have left firms confused on how to price their products
July 24, 2017, Monday
GST: Migration to new tax regime in slow lane
The window for registration is open up to September 30
July 23, 2017, Sunday
GST: Anti-profiteering lens only on cases with over Rs 1-cr undue profit
A 5-member National Anti-Profiteering Authority will be set up soon under the new tax regime
July 21, 2017, Friday
GST rollout: Britannia and Tata Tea have stopped supplies, says Kerala govt
Falling margins following the roll out of Goods and Services Tax has disrupted the distribution model of consumer products ...
July 20, 2017, Thursday
GST: Legal services to be taxed via reverse charge mechanism, says Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court has clarified that all legal services provided by advocates and law firms are to be governed by the reverse ...
July 19, 2017, Wednesday
GST: No rate cuts but will look into other sectoral demands, says CBEC
Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) chairperson Vanaja Sarna said concern over the new goods and services tax (GST) raised ...
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
GST cuts down trucks' travel time: Illegal traffic is off highways
BS reporters travel on trucks on two key routes from Delhi to find changes on the ground
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
GST impact: Small & big retailers log into rising demand for PCs
For five years, Vikram Katyal, a small-time computer hardware and software retailer in the textile town of Panipat, Haryana, says ...
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
GST impact: Council increases cess on cigarettes
500,000 new assessees join GST Network, taking total registrations to 7.5 million
July 17, 2017, Monday
Kerala may advance market borrowings to offset GST transition impact
State is slated to borrow Rs 6,000 cr in July-Sept period; Rs 5,000 cr to be raised in August itself
July 17, 2017, Monday
2 weeks of GST: Council to take stock of nation-wide impact today
This will be the first meeting of the Council since the launch of the GST on July 1
