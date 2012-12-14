-
December 19, 2012, Wednesday
Shreekant Sambrani: Modi - demagogue or democrat?
He rose to be the state’s leading politician rising from obscure beginnings and minor offices. Long before other leaders, ...
-
December 18, 2012, Tuesday
Shreekant Sambrani: The Gujarat referendum
The results of the Gujarat polls are still a little while away, but one outcome can be safely predicted. The winner will not be ...
-
December 15, 2012, Saturday
Shreekant Sambrani: Modi's Gujarat in black & white
You could be forgiven for mistaking this book to be a slick publication of that master manipulator of opinion, Narendra Modi, the ...
-
December 14, 2012, Friday
Mihir S Sharma: Unpacking the Modi Hype
Few words in the English language are as evasive as “divisive”. It merely indicates a disagreement, and avoids ...
