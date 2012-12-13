-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Newsmaker: Narendra Modi
As much of India waited with excited anticipation for the outcome of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Modi seeks blessings from mother, Keshubhai
Having registered a victory in the assembly polls on Thursday, Narendra Modi met his bete-noire and predecessor, Keshubhai Patel, ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Gujarat elections storm Twitter
While Narendra Modi is yet to get a clear mandate to become Chief Minister of Gujarat for the third time, he has stormed the ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Web Exclusive: Gujarat, Himachal poll outcome and the markets
It is an important day for the country’s two largest and prominent political parties – the Congress and the Bharatiya ...
-
December 15, 2012, Saturday
Gujarat polls: Pandya's widow seeks to beat odds in 'revenge' battle
As the widow of slain BJP leader Haren Pandya fights a 'revenge' battle seeking "justice" for her husband for whose ...
-
December 14, 2012, Friday
Mind your language, Mr Modi, if you want to win India
Love him or hate him, you just canâ€™t ignore him. He is Modi, Narendra Modi, the chief minister of Gujarat. The mere mention of ...
-
December 13, 2012, Thursday
A vibrant Gujarat, but for whom?
Poverty in Gujarat has come down, but some economists say the drop can be misleading.
