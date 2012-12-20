-
December 24, 2012, Monday
74% Gujarat MLAs are crorepatis
The newly-elected 182-member Assembly (13th) of Gujarat has young legislators, with larger assets and increased number of MLAs ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Modi hat-trick in Gujarat, but BJP cedes HP to Cong
The Narendra Modi juggernaut has rolled through Gujarat, securing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader a third term as ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Gujarat: Yesterday and tomorrow
The victory of Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat elections — albeit not as dramatic as they ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
The headache after victory
Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party believe they have notched significant victories in both Himachal Pradesh and ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Who will get what under Narendra Modi
With Thursday’s victory, Narendra Modi joins a rare league of chief ministers who have won three consecutive elections, a ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Growth momentum should go on: Industry
“No need of looking behind, FORWARD! We want infinite energy, infinite courage, infinite patience...”, tweeted ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Modi's Gujarat, again
If Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s 115-seat win in the Assembly elections suggest a victory for the politics of ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
If I have committed any mistake, I apologise: Narendra Modi
Fresh from the hat-trick in Assembly polls, which pitchforked him in the BJP’s prime ministerial candidates’ race, ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Modi seeks blessings from Keshubhai
Having registered a victory in the assembly polls on Thursday, Narendra Modi met his bete-noire and predecessor, Keshubhai Patel, ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Auto hubs give a miss to Modi
Narendra Modi is set to return to power in Gujarat with a thumping majority, but two auto hubs that shot to fame during his chief ...
-
December 21, 2012, Friday
Gujarat Congress top brass wiped out
In a major embarrassment to Gujarat Congress, three of its main faces in the state assembly, Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Modi's charm ensures victory for BJP
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi's 115-seat win in assembly elections proves that his charm and politics of development has ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
BJP wins 115 seats in Gujarat assembly polls
The Nationalist Congress Party won two seats while Janata Dal-U one seat.
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Modi aide Amit Shah wins from Naranpura seat
Former Gujarat minister Amit Shah, an accused in Soharabuddin Sheikh and Tulsi Prajapati fake encounter cases, has won Naranpura ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
HP Polls: Congress wins, BJP concedes defeat
BJP has conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh with the state chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal accepting it and saying that he would ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Modhwadia quits as Gujarat Congress president
Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia resigned today owing moral responsibility to the defeat in Assembly elections, a party ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Vote is for Narendra Modi, declares BJP
Describing the victory in Gujarat as a vote for Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership admitted that chief ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Modi wins from Maninagar
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has won assembly election from Maninagar seat by a huge margin of 86, 373 votes, defeating ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Virbhadra Singh wins Shimla (Rural) seat
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and HPCC president Virbhadra Singh today won from Shimla (Rural) constituency defeating ...
-
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Modi fought alone against Keshubhai, Congress
With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to come close to a 2/3rd majority in Gujarat yet again, senior leaders of the party believe ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » TopStories