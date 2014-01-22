-
January 26, 2014, Sunday
Time for central banks to take a hard look at bitcoins: Kotak
As Bitcoins and other virtual currencies become more popular, prominent banker Uday Kotak says central banks, including India's ...
January 25, 2014, Saturday
Indian business leaders cautiously optimistic at Davos
As the WEF's annual meet draws to a close, Indian business leaders say their main takeaway would be cautious optimism about their ...
January 25, 2014, Saturday
Anand Sharma meets WTO chief in Davos
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma met the Director General of the World Trade Organization (DG WTO), Roberto ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
India's growth decline mainly due to domestic factors: Montek
Attributing the decline in India's growth rate mainly to domestic factors, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
Central bankers at Davos brush off stimulus dangers
Fears of economic instability due to the slowing of massive monetary stimulus policies are unwarranted, top central bankers said ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
Fear of China 'hard landing' stalks Davos
The risk of a hard landing for the economy in China as well as the threat of military conflict with Japan stoked fears at the ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
WTO should capitalise on success of Bali meeting: Sharma
India wants the WTO to capitalise on the success of the ministerial meeting in Bali and move ahead with the Doha development ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
India, China have resources to tackle poverty, says Cameron
Observing that countries like India and China have the resources to tackle poverty, British Prime Minister David Cameron today ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
UK proud of Indian investments driving JLR success: Cameron
Pitching Britain as an attractive destination for investors, Prime Minister David Cameron today said he was proud that Indian ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
Amnesty slams 'Big Brother' snooping, says problem in India as well
Criticising the US action of snooping on people from across the world, rights group Amnesty International says that technology ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
PM tells Davos army chief is Egypt's De Gaulle
Egypt has been caught up in a high-stakes political crisis ever since a coup last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
India can log 8% growth if we avoid past mistakes: Chidambaram
Asserting that reform measures and fast-tracking of the decision making process have yielded results, Finance Minister P ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
No plans to roll back gold import curbs: Chidambaram
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is not planning any changes to its record import duty on gold and other restrictions on imports until ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
Lok Sabha elections, AAP dominate India discussions at Davos
The Aam Aadmi Party and talks about next Lok Sabha elections seem to be hogging the limelight when it comes to discussions around ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
Biz leaders favour policy changes for long-term value creation
Business leaders from across the globe have called for policy changes to encourage long term value creation instead of short-term ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
Davos bosses tread warily in rocky emerging markets
Multinational companies are becoming more picky about emerging market investments as slowing growth in upstart economies and a ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
Davos billionaires see wealth gains on 2014 stocks rally
Billionaires attending the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week in Davos expect to be richer when they return to the ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
India's women leaders give Davos a miss
Nita Ambani, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Shobhana Bhartia and Naina Lal Kidwai prominent participants
January 23, 2014, Thursday
If Cong wins, Rahul will be PM: Chidambaram
Calls party's economic policies as retrograde and "blood-eyed"
January 22, 2014, Wednesday
Popenomics in action
Pope's 'authentic' economics make sense
