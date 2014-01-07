-
January 16, 2014, Thursday
Devyani row: Expelled US diplomat widens the crack with racist comments
The American diplomatic couple kicked out of India in tit-for-tat action in the Devyani Khobragade case was racist.The couple ...
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
Devyani episode casts shadow over Indo-US ties: Somers
The diplomatic spat over the Devyani episode has cast a shadow over progress in friendly ties between India and the US, a top ...
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
India, US commit to move forward post Devyani episode
India and the US have affirmed their shared commitment to continue their work on a broad range of bilateral issues and move ...
January 14, 2014, Tuesday
Immunity to Devyani disappointing: US trade unions
The largest federation of unions in the US has expressed displeasure over the State Department's decision to accord full ...
January 14, 2014, Tuesday
January 13, 2014, Monday
Americans unlikely to get back their privileges soon
American diplomats in India enjoy privileges and have been allowed to run a club, a duty-free liquor shop and other leisure ...
January 13, 2014, Monday
Khobragade issue: Khurshid says US could have avoided mini-crisis
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday blamed the United States for a "mini crisis" over the arrest and strip search of ...
January 11, 2014, Saturday
As Indian diplomat exits after arrest, a culture clash lingers
Khobragade's return seemingly brought to a climax a diplomatic spat between US and India that at times threatened to open a ...
January 11, 2014, Saturday
Diplomat row: India stood firmly with Khobragade
India rejected an American offer to press a lesser criminal charge of misdemeanour against its diplomat Devyani Khobragade and ...
January 11, 2014, Saturday
Top US leadership feels diplomat row 'most stupid thing to do'
Recognising the damage that the diplomat row has done to the India-US relationship, there is a realisation in the top American ...
January 11, 2014, Saturday
Khobragade case: Devyani no longer enjoys immunity, says US
The US has said that Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade, who returned to New Delhi, no longer enjoys immunity and an arrest ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Tit-for-tat: India expels senior US diplomat
India today expelled senior American diplomat within hours of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade being asked to leave the US ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
India, US have the maturity to handle sensitive issues: Sharma
Against the backdrop of the episode concerning Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade, Commerce and Industries Minister Anand Sharma ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Khobragade case: Father says Devyani rejected compromise offer
Hours after Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade was indicted for visa fraud, her father today claimed that she had rejected an ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Stand taken by government and me will be vindicated: Devyani
Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade today asserted that the charges against her in a US court are "false and baseless" and the ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Khobragade granted diplomatic immunity, leaves for India
Senior Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade was today indicted for visa fraud and making false statements but can leave the US as ...
January 09, 2014, Thursday
Khobragade case: Judge denies request to extend Jan 13 hearing
In a major setback to Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade, a federal judge has denied her request to extend the January 13 ...
January 09, 2014, Thursday
Can maintain strong historic relations with India: US
Appearing unfazed by India's strong reaction in the wake of the arrest of an Indian diplomat in New York last month, the US today ...
January 08, 2014, Wednesday
Khobragade case roils India-US relations: US Media
The arrest of an Indian diplomat on charges of visa fraud in New York has become a major crisis in US-India relations and a ...
January 07, 2014, Tuesday
3 options available to US on Devyani case: Sources
Even as prosecutors are pressing for indictment of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade on January 13, three possible options for ...
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
Khobragade row: US makes in-person registration of diplomats' domestic helps mandatory
The US today said in-person registration of domestic workers of foreign diplomats would be mandatory, an apparent fallout of the ...
January 14, 2014, Tuesday
Diplomat Devyani Khobragade arrives in Mumbai
Senior diplomat Devyani Khobragade, who returned to India last week after being indicted for visa fraud in the United States, ...
January 14, 2014, Tuesday
Expelled diplomat's comments do not represent Govt position:US
The US has distanced itself from the alleged offensive comments made by its diplomat, who was expelled by India in a tit-for-tat ...
January 14, 2014, Tuesday
Khobragade case fallout: MEA urges FinMin to overhaul servant policy
Denies more such cases exist
January 13, 2014, Monday
Diplomat indictment raises contradictory questions: US lawyer
The indictment against Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade on visa fraud and making false statements by a US grand jury has a ...
January 13, 2014, Monday
MEA can't ignore Devyani's efficiency: Uttam Khobragade
Uttam Khobragade says Devyani after returning from US has already reported to ministry of external affairs
January 11, 2014, Saturday
India insists US drop charges against Khobragade
Makes it clear that there is no rethink on restoring extra privileges to American diplomats here
January 11, 2014, Saturday
South Asian rights bodies support Khobragade's maid
A coalition of South Asian rights bodies in the US has came out in support of Devyani Khobragade's maid Sangeeta Richard, who has ...
January 11, 2014, Saturday
Khobragade arrives in Delhi
Indian diplomat Dr. Devyani Khobragade thanked the people for their support after she arrived in New Delhi on Friday night from ...
January 11, 2014, Saturday
Tensions swell as India expels US diplomat
India reacts after Indian diplomat told to leave the US following court indictment in visa fraud case
January 10, 2014, Friday
India asks US embassy to withdraw consular-rank officer
In a swift retaliatory action, India today asked the US Embassy here to withdraw an officer of a rank similar to that of Devyani ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Devyani Khobragade's indictment a defeat for India: Yashwant Sinha
BJP today described the indictment of diplomat Devyani Khobragade in the US as a "defeat" for India, saying the criminal case ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Khobragade case: Maid breaks silence; claims she suffered
As Devyani Khobragade heads back to India, her domestic worker Sangeeta Richard today broke her silence and claimed that she ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Khobragade case: India refuses US request to waive immunity
India today refused the United States' request to waive the diplomatic immunity of senior diplomat Devyani Khobragade after the ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Obama believes in further cementing Indo-US ties: White House
Describing America's relationship with India as an "extremely important" one, the White House today said that President Barack ...
January 09, 2014, Thursday
Khobragade case: No word on G-visa to Devyani
More than 20 days after it was submitted by the UN, the US continues to review the visa application of Indian diplomat Devyani ...
January 09, 2014, Thursday
Khobragade issue: India ups ante, bars commercial activities in US consulate
India has asked the US to "discontinue" commercial activities being undertaken from its embassy premises here by January 16.
January 08, 2014, Wednesday
Khobragade berates Bharara for going public on plea discussions
Senior Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade has berated US Attorney Preet Bharara for publicly disclosing plea discussions underway ...
January 07, 2014, Tuesday
Demands in Devyani case not unreasonable: India
Asserting that its demand after Devyani Khobragade's arrest is not unreasonable, India has said the case is not about ...