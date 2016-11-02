JUST IN
Equity financing or debt financing? Public-private partnerships, public sector or private sector? Rigid environmental norms or relaxed regulations? What’s the way forward for the infrastructure industry in these challenging times? Representatives from the Power, Roads/Highways, Ports & Airports, Rail, Mining and Construction industries discuss the common areas of concern.

Chief Guest

Mr. Sriprakash Jaiswal
Union Minister of Coal
Panelists

Mr. S. Narsing Rao
Chairman, Coal India Ltd.
Dr. Harish Kumar Banwala
CMD,
India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited
Mr. Ravi Uppal
MD, CEO, Jindal Steel & Power
Mr. K. Raja Gopal
CEO, Lanco Power

 