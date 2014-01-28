-
February 15, 2014, Saturday
FM seen walking Budget tightrope
Is likely to dole out more funds to woo voters and tax cuts to support industry
-
February 10, 2014, Monday
Squeeze likely in Plan spending
Allocation rise likely to remain flat in interim Budget, given the limited room for manoeuvre
-
February 08, 2014, Saturday
Printing of Budget documents begins
Interim Budget or vote-on-account is to be presented on February 17
-
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Uttarakhand gets zero-tax Budget with rising expenditure
Harish Rawat's govt in its first budget for the financial year 2014-15 made provision of Rs 1694 crore for disaster management ...
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
FM may focus on social sector in interim Budget
Hints at tax changes not requiring amendment to law
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
The temporary budgets
Finance Minister P Chidambaram will present his first and India's 13th interim Budget on February 17
-
January 28, 2014, Tuesday
Is government busy window-dressing the fiscal deficit?
Finance Minister P Chidambaram is likely to show bigger revenues, while leaving the resolving of liabilities to the next ...
